The Hubbard Arts Center features four main studios and classrooms – the 2D ArtSpot classroom, the 3D ArtSpot classroom, the Cove sound studio, and the Studio H dance studio.
These spaces give guests opportunities to make art using a variety of methods, including drawing, pottery, painting, glass fusing, sewing, wood carving and more. The classrooms are multifunctional in art mediums as well as physical use.
All of the various spaces can be monitored on a television screen in the art center’s lobby, allowing parents some alone time while still ensuring their children are safe.
2D and 3D ArtSpot classrooms
The Hubbard Art Center’s 2D ArtSpot classroom is primarily used for drawing, painting, and other two dimensional mediums.
Sewing classes were also recently added, and they’ve been a hit, Art Director Aimee Geist said.
“There’s a wide age group that’s very interested in learning these skills that perhaps their mother or grandmother would have automatically learned as a child,” Geist said.
All of the various classes have different skill-based levels. If you’re a complete beginner, there are entry level classes, and if you know the basics, there are intermediate level classes, Geist said.
The goal of the entry level classes is to get patrons comfortable with the medium, with the hope that, once they have some skill, they’ll take a higher level class.
The 3D ArtSpot classroom is mostly used for sculpture classes. Clay classes are the most popular of those. The room features 15 pottery wheels, one of which is handicap-accessible.
Geist said that throwing clay isn’t the easiest thing to learn, but it’s worth the effort.
“It’s something that takes some practice, [but] if you can get a good instructor that can get you over that initial hump of learning how to center your clay and get it open, that’s the hard part,” Geist said. “If you can get over that, then all the rest becomes more fun.”
A nearby kiln room allows patrons to fire their clay projects. The kiln room features a large capacity Skutt electric kiln and a kiln dedicated to glass fusing and slumping and stained glass.
Studio H
Studio H – the H stands for Hubbard – is the home of the art center’s various dance classes.
The most popular dance class is Tiny Ballerinas, which is for 3- and 4-year-olds, but there are dance classes available for kids through adults.
An adult instructor teaches line dancing, swing dancing, Latin dancing, and more. Line dancing has been particularly popular, Geist said, since it’s easy to do while still social distancing.
Guests can bring a partner to the dance lessons, but a partner is not required. The instructor has a couple assistants who help out as needed.
“Learning to dance can be a little intimidating, especially if you’re by yourself, but you can come to class by yourself and still have a great time,” Geist said.
The Cove
For details about the Cove recording studio, see page 18.
