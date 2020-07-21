Ever since the Derby Recreation Center lost its art room during a renovation, it has been the Derby Recreation Commission’s dream to bring the arts back to its programming stronger than before.
That dream is now becoming reality inside the walls of the Hubbard Arts Center. The DRC team wants to take that dream beyond the building and embed it in the Derby community.
“I want the Hubbard Arts Center to be seen as a resource for the community,” Art Director Aimee Geist said. “Simultaneously, we want to find new and fresh ways to take the arts … out into the community. How can we provide those unexpected moments of artful delight? How do we bring together the community to experience the arts in innovative ways? These are the questions that we will always be asking ourselves and our community so that five, 10, 20 years from now people will still be talking about something they created, experienced, or saw that was joyful [or] meaningful.”
The Hubbard Arts Center aims to expand the art scene in Derby as a whole, but it’s meant to be more than just a link to the world of art. Its overall goals mirror those of the DRC.
The vision of the Derby Recreation Commission is to “inspire the highest quality of life through exceptional experiences,” Geist said, and the mission is to “embrace the spirit of community by creating innovative environments that create a culture of lifelong personal growth.”
“Could you think of a better vision for an arts center?” Geist said. “Together we are going to have some amazing, creative experiences – and through those experiences we will be a stronger community.”
In the short term, Geist says that a year from now she doesn’t want to hear anybody in Derby say, “Oh, we have an arts center?”
“I want everyone, even if they aren’t taking classes here regularly, to know we’re here, the types of activities that happen here, and that they are welcome if they ever do want to be more involved,” Geist said.
Long-term, an obvious goal is to grow the program, Geist said. But when it comes to her overall vision, Geist’s slogan is “memorable educational experiences through the arts.”
We’ve all had childhood experiences,” Geist said. “We want people to look back on those and tap into whatever that they learned. It could have been sports, it could have been art, it could have been a variety of things. And you may not know it at the time as a child that you're having this fabulous moment, but maybe 20 years later you're like, ‘Oh yeah, I remember we learned how to do this when I was 10 years old at a summer art camp. And for adults, education never stops. We always want to be engaged. It’s asking, ‘How do we make those types of experiences memorable?’”
