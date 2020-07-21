Currently, the Hubbard Arts Center is a busy place. With the new Derby Recreation Commission facility opening for programming on June 15, there have been plenty of community members coming through the center’s doors – for cooking classes in The Kitchen to pottery lessons in the 3D art studio and more.
The DRC wants to keep people coming through the doors, too, which is why it is keen on getting community input to drive the programming offered in the future at the Hubbard Arts Center.
While the Hubbard Arts Center is focused on taking chances and bringing unique opportunities to Derby, DRC staff know programming is and should always be shaped by the community’s wants and needs. As such, an ad hoc advisory committee is being organized for the arts center – intended to be a feedback source for programming ideas, partnerships and an outlet to keep the community informed.
Similarly, a survey will be sent in the near feature to generate more input on what residents would like to see offered at the new facility.
“As we shape the future of Hubbard Arts Center, feedback through an upcoming survey will be very helpful,” said DRC Art Director Aimee Geist. “What kinds of classes do you want to see offered at your arts center? More painting and drawing? Murals? Classes for kids and retirees? Technology? Special Events?”
Direct feedback will also be sought from participants of any given class, which Geist noted can be helpful in refining the upcoming classes, programs and events offered at the Hubbard Arts Center.
Looking to reach a wide audience, staff noted they would take input from a variety of sources. Director of Marketing Mykalynn Penny noted the DRC would also like to see community support through social media posting to get the word out about the Hubbard Arts Center and start a “dialogue with the community.”
“We would like first and foremost for the community to be our biggest promoters. They can educate others about the center and encourage participation in programs and our many public events,” said DRC Director of Administration Derek Smith. “We would like citizens to advocate for local decision makers to continue to devote resources for art programs and art in public places. We would like to promote the idea that beautiful and art-filled communities have real life benefits like raising property values and attraction of people and businesses into the community.”
Promotion of the Hubbard Arts Center comes through familiarity, which is why the staff encourages Derby residents to take advantage of initiatives like Friends and Family Days and Senior Tuesdays to learn more about what the center has to offer. Hubbard Arts Center programming can also be tailored to go out into the community (for corporate, nonprofit, children’s events, etc.) for further impact.
Class sizes and costs vary, but the sizes are kept small in an effort to give students specialized, quality instruction. Interested parties can sign up for classes at derbyrec.com, at the DRC or at the Hubbard Arts Center.
Knowing investment is a two-way street, Geist encouraged residents to become familiar with the directors of the Hubbard Arts Center and further influence programming. At the same time, DRC staff are working on securing sponsorships and scholarship donations to encourage additional community partnership and help get the word out about the new facility.
“Our goal is that a year from now we don’t hear from anyone, ‘gosh, I didn’t know we have an arts center in Derby.’ Hubbard Arts Center is (the community’s) arts center,” Geist said. “We want Hubbard Arts Center to fulfill the wants and needs of the community and be a center for the area to embrace. We want all citizens to consider themselves artists.”
“But the HAC is only a building. The real progress will be building relationships in the community that will foster long-term development and growth of art programs and artists,” Smith said. “With support of the community we can ensure that art happens not only at the HAC but at our shared community spaces, our schools, our places of business and our homes. Strong community support will also ensure a vibrant flow of artists into our community and our artists into other communities and organizations. Strong community support will ensure space for all levels of art interest from a casual class taker to those pursuing education and careers in the arts.”
