Charlie Hubbard passed away in 2018, but he planted a legacy before he was gone.
The trees that line Rock Rd. and Madison? Charlie Hubbard.
The 19 bronze statues scattered around town? Charlie Hubbard.
The Derby Community Foundation? Charlie Hubbard.
The Hubbard Arts Center? It’s in the name.
Hubbard has countless other tangible accomplishments in Derby, but his legacy is just as much defined by the intangible: his sincerity, his humbleness, his tenacity, his forward-thinking vision for Derby’s future.
“He was kind of unassuming,” Keith Humphrey said. Humphrey, who is president and CEO of Jet AirWerks, rented office space from Hubbard. That’s how they met and got to know each other.
“He didn’t boast and didn’t talk a lot about what he did. I found out more things about Charlie after I told people that I’d met him. People would go, ‘Oh, Charlie Hubbard, he’s done this, he’s done that.’ All these things this man had done throughout his life, it was very impressive and inspirational in a way, because I was starting to look at what I could do for the community to give back. Charlie made me realize nothing was too small or too big.”
He also wasn’t afraid to fight for what he wanted, no matter how big or small. When Hubbard became passionate about something, he wouldn’t let it go easily. Just ask Bill Smith, a Derby Historical Museum board member. Smith and Hubbard together transformed an old school building into the Derby Historical Society & Museum almost three decades ago. He and Hubbard had to convince the district to let them use the school building.
“Charlie was always a little stubborn and always knew what he wanted and worked to get it,” Smith said. “He had great vision. He could look at something and find a vision in doing something with it that other people might not see. And he was very tenacious about getting things done. If he got something in his head he wanted to do, he’d go to the end of earth to get it done.”
Smith and Hubbard more recently saved another building: the school cafeteria attached to the north end of the Historical Society.
“[Charlie] got ahold of me one day and said ‘let's walk through that building,’” Smith said. “He said, ‘This building’s too good a building to be torn down. We've got to figure out what to do with it.’ I told him I don't know what we’re going to do with it, we can barely afford to pay for the building we’re in. But he kept hounding me about it and said, ‘No, you need to help me. We need to save this building.’”
“So we went to a school board meeting and told them that we wanted that building saved and that it didn't need to be torn down. It was too good a building to tear down.”
“The school board said it’s already been voted on. [And] Charlie said, ‘Well, you can change that.’”
The two convinced the school board to give the building to the Historical Society.
There were no plans for the building for a while. The Historical Society is strictly donation-funded, so the museum couldn’t easily make use of the building themselves.
Then the vision came.
“We had a vision to get with the Derby Recreation Commission and see if they could use it,” Smith said. “They were needing space to put their arts center in.”
Now the building has Charlie’s name on it.
“It was [Charlie’s] vision to save the building,” Smith said. “By that time, [he and his wife Rebah] were both failing in health. I thought it would be a great honor to name that building the Hubbard Arts Center. Once the DRC took over it, they wanted to name it that too.”
Hubbard lived and worked in Derby for more than 60 years. He worked in the school district for 37 years, a number of those as the district’s superintendent. He was the first president of the Derby Chamber of Commerce, served as president of the Derby Chamber of Commerce and Lion’s Club, and was an active member of the Rotary Club of Derby.
Everything he touched or contributed to became something special, Elizabeth Kinch said. Kinch, a former state representative, said Hubbard would periodically visit with her about what Derby schools needed. His work on the schools and other areas of Derby “left the world a better place,” Kinch said.
“Derby is prettier and much more active,” Kinch said. “We now have 28,000 people living here. When I moved here [in the 60s], there were 5,000.”
The longer Kinch knew Hubbard, the more she liked him. He was focused on the future.
“He was a big picture guy,” Kinch said. “When he was thinking about what we were doing in the future, he wasn’t just looking at the near future. He was looking long-term. The way he saw things down the road … that was Charlie.”
“We lost a gentleman, a scholar, a sincere individual who wanted to work for his community.”
Hubbard may be gone, but his presence is still felt throughout Derby, whether in its trees, statues, or buildings. It’s also felt in the seeds – the ones he planted in people.
“[Charlie] gave me a lot of hope, to be honest,” Keith Humphrey said. “I’m 63. When I met him I was in my late 50s thinking to myself, ‘What am I going to be doing when I get older?’ Retirement is something I haven’t really thought about much. Looking at Charlie, I thought, ‘Crap. I can do a whole lot of things for a lot of time.’”
“There’s a legacy left behind by Charlie. Go around parts of town and you can see it – the bronze statues, the Community Foundation. Those things were what Charlie started. And like when you’re running a relay race, he passed the baton to someone else. There are always people looking to take the baton and carry the community forward. It’s up to some of us to take that baton and keep pushing.”
