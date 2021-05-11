On their last Friday of school before graduation, Derby seniors lined up to ring the ceremonial bell outside of Derby High. The bell was donated by a previous class in the 1960s, and freshmen touch the bell on their way into DHS on their first day.
On their last Friday of school before graduation, Derby seniors lined up to ring the ceremonial bell outside of Derby High. The bell was donated by a previous class in the 1960s, and freshmen touch the bell on their way into DHS on their first day.
With joyful hearts, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Waltermire announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah, to Mr. Clayton Skaggs, the son of the late Jay Skaggs and the late Dr. Cindy Ward-Skaggs. Miss Waltermire graduated from Valley Center and is a bank manager. Mr. Skaggs, a graduate of Derby H…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.