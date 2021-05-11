HIGHEST GPA
Emma Stubby 4.725
MEDALLION OF KNOWLEDGE AWARDS
A medallion of knowledge represents academic placement in the top 5 percent.
Aneesa Abdul-Hameed
Charles Allen
Austin Brotton
Sara Brown
Caitlin Chisham
Landon Cooper
Kyriani Cullum
Alyssa George
John Goodner
Samuel Harrison
Nichole Henderson
Malia Hernandez
Erica Jernigan
Dakota Kopas
Magnus Moeder
Raif Morgan
Amare Ramirez
Thomas Smith
Emma Stubby
Lauren Towns
Sean Wentling
Adriana Zavala
David Zimmerman
KANSAS SEAL OF BILITERACY
The Seal of Biliteracy is awarded by the State of Kansas to graduating seniors who prove their proficiency in English and another language. Students who earn this prove to universities and employers that they are able to function successfully in two languages in formal settings. It is not an easy standard to attain in four years of studying a language.
Spanish – Alyssa George, Malia Hernandez, Hareset Hernandez,
Sean Wentling
German – Emma Stubby
ACADEMIC LETTERS
Academic letters are awarded to those placing in the top 10 percent academically of the class.
Aneesa Abdul-Hameed
Charles Allen
Sebastian Arteaga
Kayla Balla
Austin Brotton
Sara Brown
Syrah Caughron
Blake Chadwick
Caitlin Chisham
Landon Cooper
Bryleigh Cross
Kyriani Cullum
Hope Ferrante
Alyssa George
Layla Gonzalez
Madelyn Gonzalez
John Goodner
Ellieana Hale
Samuel Harrison
Nichole Henderson
Malia Hernandez
Alexa Heseltine
Erica Jernigan
Angelina Kemp
Dakota Kopas
Magnus Moeder
Raif Morgan
Addison Pagels
Jesse Perrin
Camille Pinkerton
Morgan Pyles
Amare Ramirez
Avery Rhodes
Miaka Rivera
Alexander Smith
Hayden Smith
Thomas Smith
Emma Stubby
Allyson Summers
Luke Sweat
Merven Thomas
Aaron Thompson
Lauren Towns
Sean Wentling
Cody Woods
Adriana Zavala
David Zimmerman
NATIONAL MERIT FINALIST
Emma Stubby
KSHSAA CITIZENSHIP AWARDS
The Citizenship Award acknowledges excellence in citizenship, improving their
school community.
Female: Alexis Sutton
Male: Isaac Ray
ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Valuable contributions to DHS sports and voted on by all head coaches. Must be in two varsity sports senior year and show leadership.
Female: Alexis Pitts
Male: Cason Lindsey
KANSAS CTE (CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION) SCHOLAR
The Citizenship Award acknowledges excellence in citizenship, improving their school community.
Sara Brown
DEPARTMENT AWARDS
Outstanding senior in …
Business: Sabastian Arteage
Engineering: Charles Allen
Journalism: Mya Studyvin
Debate: Jack Sallman
Forensics: Jackson Davis
Drama: Alivia Bolain & Sierra Morgan
FACS: Tori Rhynard
Language Arts: Emma Stubby
Mathematics: Emma Stubby
Band: Emma Stubby
Orchestra: Sam Griffit
Choir: Sarah Nuse
Physical Education: Guiles Martin
ROTC: John Goodner
Science: Raif Morgan
Social Studies: Sean Wentling
Visual Arts: Rachel Harmon
World Languages: German – Raif Morgan; Spanish – Nicole Henderson; ASL – Sara Brown
EARNED ASSOCIATE’S DEGREES
from Butler Community College
Business:
Tristen Ketcham
Isabelle Peck
Cyber Security:
Caleb Carter
Wesley Ging
Merven Thomas
Jonathan Thompson
Education:
Syrah Caughron
Hope Ferrante
Wyatt King
Health Science:
Abby Alderson
Lauren Amend
Kayla Balla
Austin Chitanavong
McKenzy Chu
Maryssa Gutierrez
Kyle Liu
Rylee Moon
Jennivy Phu
Kaylee Randolph
Raegan Stiger
Michaela Sutton
Kylie Winkle
Humanities:
Faith Abou-Faissal
Vanessa Bathoummy
Katelyn Boales
Leilani Briggs
MaKayla Emberson
Andrew Enslinger
Marjorie Garinger
Tori Rhynard
Alexis Sutton
Giselle Vielmas
Ernest Wash
Danielle Wheeler
from Cowley Community College
Gabriel Harrold – Advanced Nondestructive Testing
Elliauna Casanova – Applied Science/Welding Technology Certification
Cade Igo – Applied Science/Welding Technology Certification
BOARD OF REGENTS COMPLETER AWARDS
A completer has taken above and beyond the courses required to graduate from high school. Must have taken at least 4 credits in English, 4 credits in math, 3 credits in science, 3 credits in social studies and 2 credits in foreign languages.
Charles Allen
Joseph Bansemer
Austin Brotton
Ryan Carter
Blake Chadwick
Landon Cooper
Lauren Davis
Sophia DiGregorio
Alyssa George
Madelyn Gonzalez
John Goodner
Samuel Harrison
Nicole Henderson
Malia Hernandez
Alexa Heseltine
Erica Jernigan
Angelina Kemp
Raif Morgan
Amare Ramirez
Gianni Roland
Treyton Rusher
Luke Stewart
Emma Stubby
Chay Teemant
Aaron Thompson
Lauren Towns
Macey Truitt
Cameron Van Praag
Trent Voth
David Zimmerman
from WSU Tech
Brett Ditsch – Technical Certification in Welding
