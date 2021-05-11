HIGHEST GPA

Emma Stubby 4.725

MEDALLION OF KNOWLEDGE AWARDS
A medallion of knowledge represents academic placement in the top 5 percent.

Aneesa Abdul-Hameed

Charles Allen

Austin Brotton

Sara Brown

Caitlin Chisham

Landon Cooper

Kyriani Cullum

Alyssa George

John Goodner

Samuel Harrison

Nichole Henderson

Malia Hernandez

Erica Jernigan

Dakota Kopas

Magnus Moeder

Raif Morgan

Amare Ramirez

Thomas Smith

Emma Stubby

Lauren Towns

Sean Wentling

Adriana Zavala

David Zimmerman

KANSAS SEAL OF BILITERACY

The Seal of Biliteracy is awarded by the State of Kansas to graduating seniors who prove their proficiency in English and another language. Students who earn this prove to universities and employers that they are able to function successfully in two languages in formal settings. It is not an easy standard to attain in four years of studying a language.

Spanish – Alyssa George, Malia Hernandez, Hareset Hernandez,
Sean Wentling

German – Emma Stubby

ACADEMIC LETTERS

Academic letters are awarded to those placing in the top 10 percent academically of the class.

Aneesa Abdul-Hameed

Charles Allen

Sebastian Arteaga

Kayla Balla

Austin Brotton

Sara Brown

Syrah Caughron

Blake Chadwick

Caitlin Chisham

Landon Cooper

Bryleigh Cross

Kyriani Cullum

Hope Ferrante

Alyssa George

Layla Gonzalez

Madelyn Gonzalez

John Goodner

Ellieana Hale

Samuel Harrison

Nichole Henderson

Malia Hernandez

Alexa Heseltine

Erica Jernigan

Angelina Kemp

Dakota Kopas

Magnus Moeder

Raif Morgan

Addison Pagels

Jesse Perrin

Camille Pinkerton

Morgan Pyles

Amare Ramirez

Avery Rhodes

Miaka Rivera

Alexander Smith

Hayden Smith

Thomas Smith

Emma Stubby

Allyson Summers

Luke Sweat

Merven Thomas

Aaron Thompson

Lauren Towns

Sean Wentling

Cody Woods

Adriana Zavala

David Zimmerman

NATIONAL MERIT FINALIST

Emma Stubby

KSHSAA CITIZENSHIP AWARDS

The Citizenship Award acknowledges excellence in citizenship, improving their
school community.

Female: Alexis Sutton

Male: Isaac Ray

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Valuable contributions to DHS sports and voted on by all head coaches. Must be in two varsity sports senior year and show leadership.

Female: Alexis Pitts

Male: Cason Lindsey

KANSAS CTE (CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION) SCHOLAR

The Citizenship Award acknowledges excellence in citizenship, improving their school community.

Sara Brown

DEPARTMENT AWARDS

Outstanding senior in 

Business: Sabastian Arteage

Engineering: Charles Allen

Journalism: Mya Studyvin

Debate: Jack Sallman

Forensics: Jackson Davis

Drama: Alivia Bolain & Sierra Morgan

FACS: Tori Rhynard

Language Arts: Emma Stubby

Mathematics: Emma Stubby

Band: Emma Stubby

Orchestra: Sam Griffit

Choir: Sarah Nuse

Physical Education: Guiles Martin

ROTC: John Goodner

Science: Raif Morgan

Social Studies: Sean Wentling

Visual Arts: Rachel Harmon

World Languages: German – Raif Morgan; Spanish – Nicole Henderson; ASL – Sara Brown

EARNED ASSOCIATE’S DEGREES

from Butler Community College

Business:

Tristen Ketcham

Isabelle Peck

Cyber Security:

Caleb Carter

Wesley Ging

Merven Thomas

Jonathan Thompson

Education:

Syrah Caughron

Hope Ferrante

Wyatt King

Health Science:

Abby Alderson

Lauren Amend

Kayla Balla

Austin Chitanavong

McKenzy Chu

Maryssa Gutierrez

Kyle Liu

Rylee Moon

Jennivy Phu

Kaylee Randolph

Raegan Stiger

Michaela Sutton

Kylie Winkle

Humanities:

Faith Abou-Faissal

Vanessa Bathoummy

Katelyn Boales

Leilani Briggs

MaKayla Emberson

Andrew Enslinger

Marjorie Garinger

Tori Rhynard

Alexis Sutton

Giselle Vielmas

Ernest Wash

Danielle Wheeler

from Cowley Community College

Gabriel Harrold – Advanced Nondestructive Testing

Elliauna Casanova – Applied Science/Welding Technology Certification

Cade Igo – Applied Science/Welding Technology Certification

BOARD OF REGENTS COMPLETER AWARDS

completer has taken above and beyond the courses required to graduate from high school. Must have taken at least 4 credits in English, 4 credits in math, 3 credits in science, 3 credits in social studies and 2 credits in foreign languages.

Charles Allen

Joseph Bansemer

Austin Brotton

Ryan Carter

Blake Chadwick

Landon Cooper

Lauren Davis

Sophia DiGregorio

Alyssa George

Madelyn Gonzalez

John Goodner

Samuel Harrison

Nicole Henderson

Malia Hernandez

Alexa Heseltine

Erica Jernigan

Angelina Kemp

Raif Morgan

Amare Ramirez

Gianni Roland

Treyton Rusher

Luke Stewart

Emma Stubby

Chay Teemant

Aaron Thompson

Lauren Towns

Macey Truitt

Cameron Van Praag

Trent Voth

David Zimmerman

from WSU Tech

Brett Ditsch – Technical Certification in Welding

