Derby High School’s new soccer complex is finally ready for action.
The soccer complex, which has gone through design changes and multiple delays, has been a long time coming for the high school soccer team and staff. The exact start date for the stadium is unknown at the date of publication, but coaches plan to play on the field this fall.
“We’ve probably been throwing this around for three years now,” assistant coach Chad Schwartz said. “Some unforeseen delays kept us from getting on it.”
The team is going from a facility used for track, soccer and football to a playing field dedicated solely to soccer. They used Panther Stadium for practice and games in years past.
“We’re excited to finally have a place to call our own,” Schwartz said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things – we’re not going to have to try and share a complex with several other sports teams.”
Head soccer coach Paul Burke said that finding practice and playing time at Panther Stadium was like a “scheduling nightmare.”
“It always seemed like there were 18 things going on, but we only had three fields to do it on,” Burke said. “Two years ago, we would probably practice in three different places every single week. So as parents, as players, and as coaches, we’re going to know where we’re going every single day. That makes parents more comfortable, and the players know where to go instead of their schedule changing every two days. That alone, the convenience of it, makes it better.”
The team’s first game of the season is set for September 1, which will be a home game at the new complex. Burke said he plans to hold practice on the field a few times before that first game.
The field is made of grass, which distinguishes it from most competing districts’ fields. Most of them are turf-based.
Having a grass field is both good and bad, Burke said.
“I would love for it to be turf, but at the same time, I would love for it to be amazing grass, because it’s actually better to play on [well-maintained grass],” Burke said. “But it’s going to take a year or two for it to mature into a really, really nice field. As long as it can get maintained and taken care of really well, it will be beautiful.”
Burke said that both K-State and KU’s women’s teams play on grass fields, and those fields “literally look like golf fairways.”
“They’re beautiful, they’re flat, they’re smooth,” Burke said. “And a lot of younger players prefer to play on really nice grass over turf. It’s easier on your body in the long haul.”
The soccer complex’s field has been in a playable condition for a while now, but the coaching staff was told by the district’s operations staff to wait until just before the start of the season before practicing on it. Waiting to get on the field allows the field’s Bermuda sod more time to settle in and spread.
“In all fairness, the grass needs probably six more months,” Burke said. “[At this point], is it the greatest thing I’ve ever seen? No, but I get it. Grass takes time to mature. And if it’s not in the best shape, we might be able to use Panther Stadium half the time.”
Schwartz agreed that he wants the field to be in good shape, but isn’t concerned if it isn’t perfect quite yet.
“As long as it’s a playable surface, we’re good,” Schwartz said. “The other things can fall into place as they come. We’re just ready to play and get the season started, and we’re hoping people come out and see what a soccer-only facility looks like.”
Burke said that despite the lengthy wait and unexpected changes to the field, he’s just happy to have a place for his team to call their own.
“We’ve finally got a home.”
