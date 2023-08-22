It has felt like ages since we were gearing up for the final weekend of the 2022-23 high school athletic season. Per usual, we said goodbye to another great senior class, but throughout the school year, we saw the next era of Derby athletes step up and show potential. Now, it’s time to look ahead. It’s a fresh start, a clean slate, and anything can happen. This next group of Panthers has been working hard all summer to represent Derby. In talking with coaches, there have been some familiar faces who have started to become leaders in their own unique ways.
One of the coolest aspects of my job is that I get to see students grow throughout the year. What I think is special is that these players start to really find their voice or playing style and then use it to become leaders. Three players that come to mind are Colton Ruedy, Avery Kelley and Kyler Demel. All three were sophomores in my first year at the Informer, and each have slowly developed into integral pieces in their respective sports. Not all of these athletes are alike on the field or court; each have a unique way they lead or contribute to the team, which is just what you want on a roster.
You also have players like senior running back Derek Hubbard and senior quarterback Braxton Clark, who could have easily been varsity starters on a lot of teams in 6A last season but were behind two incredible seniors. Neither of these guys showed any signs of displeasure, but they bought into the program, got the reps when they could, and now it is their time to take control.
Every player has a part to play on their squads, regardless of the level. From freshman team to varsity, there are roles for everyone. That is the culture at Derby. At the end of the day, I am excited to see how each player fits and thrives in a role this year.
As this season unfolds, we’ll keep you updated on everything Derby sports. You can find all you need to know about the Panthers at derbyinformer.com. Looking for in-game scores and video updates? We have you covered on Facebook and Twitter. Follow @Derby_Sports to see all things Panther athletics. We hope you enjoy our 2023 Fall Sports Preview…Let the games begin!
