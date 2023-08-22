There has been a new level of focus across Panther tennis this fall. With several returners with varsity experience and many who worked on their tennis skills over the summer, first-year head coach Kristen Regier has plenty of options to fill out the top six in 2023.
“Our top girls came into practice absolutely tuned in and ready to take on this season,” Regier said. “The effort put in over the summer really shows, especially mentally.”
Sophomore Ella Boline is the top returner from last season and will likely take the top varsity spot. As a freshman, Boline jumped immediately into varsity play and put together a solid season. After a summer of working on her game, confidence has been her biggest improvement.
“[Boline] has put in lots of court hours this summer and is striking the ball as good as I have seen from her,” Regier said. “Ella has really found confidence in her style of game and is now comfortable dictating the points to suit her strengths.”
There are several players vying for the top 12 spots on the team; it could be a rotating cast of players as challenge matches and tournament performances will set the top six.
Regier said senior Stevie Willey, freshman Emma Flaharty and senior Emma Baldwin had a very impressive first week of practice, but there is plenty of talent that will make for stiff competition in practice.
It will be like a Rubik’s cube for Regier to find the right doubles pairings throughout the season. Regier said that the combination of senior Ayanna Wright and junior Isabella Nikolova is a pairing that could have success. The two played together a bit last season and could open the season as the top duo.
“Wright and Nikolova have played together in the past and have worked over the summer together,” Regier said. “Their energy and chemistry is good; now we have to develop their tactical game and play to their strengths.”
Senior Kyler Demel is a strong returning doubles player that the coaching staff would like to find a fit for. It could come in the form of her sister, sophomore Karlie Demel, who is out for tennis for the first time this season.
The Panthers have several quality varsity tournaments that should test the lineup. The most challenging tournament will be the Emporia meet on Sept. 9, which will feature talented teams in Manhattan, Blue Valley, St. James and Emporia. Regier said the diversity of talent at that tournament will be beneficial for the team to play against and will be a good mid-season test.
Tennis is one of the quickest seasons of the fall in Kansas, with eight weeks from the first practice to the state tournament. The biggest challenge will be setting up the doubles pairings and developing momentum from the start of the season.
“It is not ideal, but it is the nature of girls tennis. But I like that we get moving quickly because it shows us who put the effort and time in to come into the season prepared,” Regier said. “The toughest part is getting doubles pairings together early in the season so they have time to build chemistry on the court.”
In her first season at the helm of Derby tennis, Regier wants to establish a new culture for the program. There is talent across the roster that has been working in the offseason to improve. It could be a tight competition to fill out the lineup, and consistent play will be the key to success.
“I want to see buy-in to the program and culture of the team,” Regier said. “We want to compete at a high and consistent level this season. My goal for our regional roster is to move forward in the bracket at least one round, but I truly believe we can get some state qualifiers this year.”
