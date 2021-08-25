The Panther secondary will have a combination of experience and fresh faces heading into 2021. The defense will enjoy the luxury of two starting cornerbacks from last season, but will be working with a new group of safeties.
Senior cornerbacks Corey Akins and Jameer Clemons give Derby solid experience at corner and are returning for another state championship run.
“It’s comforting knowing these guys have been there and done it,” cornerbacks coach Eric Hendrick said. “They started every game last year and were very good, productive players for us. They understand our concepts and have good technique. Probably two of the best corners in the state.”
Akins earned second-team AVCTL-I honors as a junior, one of several AVCTL-I honors for the Panthers. According to Hendrick, what sets the starting corners apart is their size, ability and knowledge of the game.
“They are all very athletic, and my two starters are long and rangy, so they can handle the taller receivers, but are quick enough to handle the smaller receivers; they can really cover anybody,” Hendrick said. “They are smart, instinctual players [who] understand what is happening around them.”
The battle for starting JV spots is tight, but one or all of these players could play their way into a varsity platoon role. According to Kendrick, Camari Gaddis, Elijah Vigal and transfer Mikell Brown will be the corners behind Akins and Clemens.
“Whoever steps up and earns a spot will probably be the main backup,” Hendricks said. “It could be two of them; it could be all three of them. I like to go into the season with at least three good corners, so if somebody goes down, we have someone that we can just plug in that is ready to go.”
The cornerbacks want to be an aggressive group that attacks offenses to make them one-dimensional. According to Hendricks, the cornerback group chose a nickname to keep a predator mentality.
“We nicknamed ourselves cheetahs just because of the nature of a cheetah,” Hendricks said. “They hunt in packs, are fast, agile, they cover and attack gazelles like we want to attack receivers, so we coined ourselves as cheetahs.”
The experienced corners will have to work with an entirely new group of safeties, but they will not come in unprepared. “We had four seniors last year, so the safety position is wide open,” safeties coach David Tullis said. “They are competing every day, but there is not a set top two yet.”
Seniors Jadon Metzger and Christian Crawford, juniors Mason Madrigal, Brian Murph, and sophomores Demaria’e Baker and Caden Riojas are among the players vying for a starting spot at safety.
The majority of the safeties group got some reps in the Kansas City Elite seven-on-seven tournament in July.
“It was good to get some live action thrown at them and getting in different football situations,” Tullis said. “Getting their mind thinking and reacting to live bullets.”
Not only does the competition give the players a chance to win a starting spot, it gives the players an opportunity to improve and make the team better.
“The competition is great, they just compete off one another,” Tullis said. “We are just preaching to them that they have to come every day and compete and we’ll ride with whoever is the most consistent and showing us that they are ready to play.”
Tullis anticipates that the safeties group will experience some growing pains as far as knowing the various calls for the defense early in the season, but the group will be able to handle the adjustments.
Communication is key between the secondary and getting the reps together in practice early in the year, which will be crucial come September.
“We work with corners every day,” Tullis said. “That is a huge part of our game as a defense – communication between all levels of the field and especially the corners and safeties. It is huge that we get to work with them every day and it puts them into game situations.”
Despite the inexperience at the varsity level, the confidence in the defense remains the same, and the defense will be itching to create turnovers. Derby fans could even see the return of the turnover belt and see it often.
“We used to have a turnover belt, but we haven’t used it as much the last couple of years, but should probably bring that back out this year,” Hendricks said. “I’ve got a feeling that we are going to have plenty of turnovers and people are going to be itching to wear that belt on the sideline.”
