Derby’s schedule was filled with quarterbacks who love to throw the ball last season and with three returning quarterbacks who threw for over 1,280 yards, the Panther secondary will have to be ready for a bit of everything in 2023. Fortunately for the Panthers, several defensive backs are healthy and looking to prove themselves this season.
Senior cornerback Demaria’e Baker and junior safety Easton Splane are two integral pieces of the secondary, and each had to deal with adversity last season. Baker was having his best season as a Panther but tore his ACL late in the season. Splane was making his first reps at safety after playing quarterback his entire football career until his sophomore season. Injuries called him into the varsity ranks, and he became a consistent starter.
In his sophomore season, Splane had 34 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Not a bad stat line for someone who picked up the position two weeks before the first game of the year. Splane said it took hours of film sessions and a lot of hard work to learn the position on the fly. He has a confident mindset going into the season, feels comfortable, and is ready to make an impact.
“The biggest growth was my mindset,” Splane said. “I felt like last year I was just out there on the field, but this year I already feel like I am out there and making an impact. When we played our first seven-on-seven tournament of the summer, I felt so much more comfortable. The second year has felt a lot better, and I am excited to get out there.”
Baker was contributing on defense and special teams heading into the first round of the playoffs. The defensive back had 34 tackles, two pick-sixes, two kick return touchdowns and two blocked kicks, but he tore his ACL early in the first quarter in the 69-12 week nine win over Topeka, putting him on the already extensive Derby injury report.
“It was tough when I got injured and had to miss the last three games,” Baker said. “I still tried to help the guys out any way that I could, but it was hard because you want to be out there to help your team, but there isn’t much you can do about it.”
Baker was fully cleared to play just before fall practices and is looking to bring the game-changing ability back to the Panther defense and special teams.
Working with cornerbacks coach Eric Hendrick and safeties coach Mitch Pontious has helped each player improve at their respective positions. Each coach brings something different to the table. Baker said coach Hendrick really emphasizes technique. Splane said coach Pontious focuses on developing a strong mindset.
On the field, Baker and Splane have developed good chemistry together, and it takes a lot of communication between the two to not get beat for big yardage plays. This offseason, the defensive unit has been building more chemistry off the field by hanging out together, which has strengthened the bond for the fall.
“The defense overall is where the chemistry is really good,” Splane said. “We are so tight with each other; we have such a brotherhood when we go out there.”
“The product on the field is always better when you have a good chemistry,” Baker added.
The secondary has made it clear that they want to keep the action in front of them and generate turnovers. Last season, the defense totaled 28 forced turnovers with 17 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. Baker and Splane are looking to help break that season total in 2023. But the biggest emphasis is doing whatever they can to help the team win.
“Of course, it is nice to see improvement in the individual stats, but that is not what we are really worried about,” Splane said. “We have been focusing on the team goal and winning as a unit.”
