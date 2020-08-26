No one would blame Paul Burke for looking at his stats and wondering where the goals will come from. After all, the Panthers lost 79 percent of their scoring from last fall.
While there may be a void, the Panther coach is prepared and ready to fill that hole with six returning starters and a promising freshman class.
Even with those changes, Burke sees this team continuing to build off the 2018 state semifinal trip and an AVCTL-I title from a year ago.
Arguably his two top returning players come on defense with senior Caden Miller and second-year starting goalkeeper, Xavier “Gato” Vaquera.
Miller will slide to center back this year and it’s a win-win in Burke’s mind, utilizing his skill and becoming a voice amongst some younger teammates defensively.
“He trusts the younger guys as much as the older guys and that’s the best part about it,” Burke said of Miller accepting the position change. “He sees talent and gets it and knows we need to put the best player next to him regardless of how old he is. It makes him better and obviously the team better.”
“Gato” (Spanish for cat), who is the nephew of former Derby goalie and now assistant Edgar Vaquera, came by the nickname at an early age. Known for his cat-like reflexes in the net, Burke said he believes the family duo might be the best pair of keepers Derby has had.
The Derby coach praised Vaquera’s vocal ability on the field and said the key will be getting that one “ridiculous” save from his goalie each game, understanding he’ll be nearly impenetrable on most other shots.
“Once the whistle blows, he won’t stop talking,” Burke said. “That’s what you need. He’s the one that for 90 percent of the game isn’t doing anything [as goalie]. He’s watching and reading it though, and can help these younger players out in the back.”
A new midfield setup is filled with returning experience for the Panthers.
Burke said they’ve spent the summer defining roles, putting two- to three-year players in specific roles to utilize their skill sets and minimize doubt against opponent formations.
Senior Logan Eickleman will be one of those focal points, manning the middle of the field.
“Logan understands his role and he’s going to be the guy that sits in the middle of the field, win the ball, win balls out of the air,” Burke said. “He’s the battering ram.”
Around the senior will be Scott Simmons, Caleb Day and Andy Denesongkham.
Simmons and Day have each played two full seasons, while Denesongkham is coming off his first year of playing on top of the Derby offense.
Burke said they hope to build around Denesonghkham’s play as the most consistent scorer.
“[Andy] has a ton of pace,” Burke said. “We’re going to pair him up with [freshman] Diego Vaquera. We don’t want to put him up there by himself as a 14-year-old freshman.”
The Derby coach
said a more physical frame will pay off for an already talented player in Day.
“[Caleb] has put on a little bit of weight, which is what we wanted him to do,” Burke said. “His soccer talent is unbelievable. He can do anything, whether it’s right or left foot. Vision is great and he understands everything.”
With Simmons, it’s finding ways to utilize a left foot that has paid dividends in football (placekicker) and soccer.
“He has a ton of experience since he is the only one who has played since he was a freshman,” Burke said. “We want to define his job and get him in the attack a little bit more.”
After moving to Derby last school year, Burke also said they feel Keagan Kawahara has found a home on the field and adjusted to their style of play.
“It took him a year or so to realize what we do,” the Derby coach said. “We found a position that makes him the most comfortable and what makes him the most dangerous. He’ll be the right side of the midfield.”
Burke said senior Blake Chadwick will play a factor in depth atop their attack, while Diego Vaquera and fellow freshman Bo Day (Caleb’s younger brother) will both likely carve out roles from the start.
“[Bo] will play alongside Caden on defense,” he said.
“We’re going to have a senior and a freshman playing next to each other, but don’t let Bo being a freshman distract you.”
