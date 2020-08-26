There has been no shortage of accolades in the trophy case of Derby girls cross country.
Having seen back-to-back teams go to the Class 6A state meet, coach Jimmy Adams’ squad doesn’t want to stop there. With a few minor modifications, the longtime Derby coach said he feels his girls can be even stronger deeper in the season.
Juniors Abigail Monaghan and Vivian Kalb have both finished in the top 10 at regionals in each of the last two seasons. The duo is a part of a talented returning class, which also features Bridget McAdam and Gretta McEntire. With the addition of freshman Katie Hazen, Adams feels more than confident in what this roster can do.
That, however, starts with putting in a stricter regimen of training ahead of the new season.
“We had a slow decline toward the end of last season, and this summer we’ve backed off as a group,” Adams said. “… I think I overtrained them and they understand more now of how their bodies react. They’re able to give their input and the workouts they want before certain meets.”
Kalb’s “killer instinct” has never been in question for Adams. It’s become even more critical as she’ll be a three-year contributor with no returning senior runners.
Whether it’s a difficult or easy practice, the Derby coach said there is no getting in the way of his junior’s determination. He said he’d sometimes put her with some of the boys that were near her pace last fall and feels she’s done what she can to prepare this summer.
“She’s a lot more confident and it shows up on the course,” Adams said. “Having Abby there and also with Katie coming up, it pushes her.”
Monaghan emerged from the pack last October, taking home the best team finish at both regionals and state. She cut nearly 40 seconds off her time from regionals as a freshman to her sophomore season.
Her performance was not a matter of if, but when, according to her coach.
“She flirted with the second spot on the roster as a freshman and she’d get closer and closer,” Adams said. “She [was great] last year. She’s really quiet … but she’ll do whatever we need her to do.”
Derby’s regional championship last fall wouldn’t have been possible without the performances of McEntire and McAdam. Both finished inside the top 21 and McEntire was within 11 seconds of teammate Ashlyn Struble, who placed 10th.
The Derby coach indicated that McEntire’s summer workouts have been more consistent, which will be a key component for her growth in her third year.
Adams said McAdam has been one of their most steady runners in her previous two years and he expects much of the same in year three.
“Without [Gretta and Bridget], we wouldn’t have had the success we’ve had,” Adams said. “We’d just be going to the postseason with two or three people.”
Even with a roster that now features primarily upperclassmen, Adams said they will get a big boost from Hazen.
“Her parents have had her in running clubs and she understands it better at her age than a lot of seniors,” he said. “… She has a ton of race experience for her age group and she has been successful. Like those junior girls, she has a lot of knowledge right off the bat and she has high expectations.”
