It’s nearly impossible to understate the value of what Derby experienced last October. The confines of the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina not only brought the program its first state trip since 2002 and fifth since 1974, but it won a match and took two teams to three sets on the opening day of the tournament.
Coach Shelby Kraus did lose four seniors and multiyear starters at libero and setter. However, a formidable front row has the attention of the Panther volleyball staff.
With a mix of five girls who stand between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-3, it’s an enticing lineup for the longtime coach to write each match.
“This is the tallest we’ve ever been on the front,” Kraus added.
Senior Sophie Connor (5-11), who brings three years of experience at outside hitter, doesn’t want her and her teammates to rest their hopes on this reality. After standing toe-to-toe with some of the best Class 6A had to offer, she said it’ll take preparation to make the size advantageous.
“The chemistry and talent with this group is amazing, but when it’s game time, ‘it’s game time,’” Connor said. “We know exactly what we need to do and we go out and get the job done.”
Add in junior middle blocker Tatum Boettjer (6-3) alongside Connor, and Kraus said she thinks the duo is one of the best 1-2 tandems in the area.
“They are players to watch,” she said. “Sophie led this team in digs [447, second in Class 6A] and kills [311, 10th in Class 6A] last year … Tatum has so much talent and those two are going to be our key players this year.”
Kraus recalled watching Boettjer, who arrived in Derby last summer, a year ago and seeing raw, untapped potential. The Derby coach said there was a significant jump in the months following and she’s on the brink of an even bigger climb ahead of her junior year.
Boettjer is one of two returning players, alongside senior Lexi Pitts (5-10), to have had 30 or more solo or assisted blocks.
Conner said her junior teammate is one of the hardest workers on the roster and Kraus echoed those sentiments.
“At the end of the season, I saw this confident girl and when you watched her play you could see how much she loves it,” Kraus said. “She gives so much effort every day.”
The longtime Derby coach said Pitts brings some versatility to the floor, but also an infectious personality and high volleyball IQ.
“She’s quick in the middle and can get to the outside to block,” Kraus said. “Her approach is an outside approach … the girl has ups and she’s smart.”
One of Derby’s additions isn’t even new to the roster, but enters the new season 100 percent healthy. Junior Adi Igo (6-0), who endured an ankle injury ahead of her sophomore year and played limited varsity minutes, will play middle blocker.
Kraus said Igo picked up needed experience in the club circuit last winter and is ready to put her injury even further behind her.
“She’s moving great laterally,” Kraus said. “Last year playing on JV, she was timid about that ankle. I don’t bring it up [anymore] and she doesn’t bring it up; it’s like it didn’t happen.”
Also making the move to varsity will be Addy Brown (6-2). The sophomore bounced between both rosters last fall, but Kraus said she’ll be a steady contributor in year number two.
Perhaps Derby’s biggest void will be at setter after watching four-year starter Sydney Nilles graduate this past May. The now Newman basketball player led Class 6A with 973 assists.
While Morgan Humphrey brings back varsity experience, the Derby coach said setter will be a new position for her.
“She’s never set in varsity, but she’s really, really quick,” Kraus added.
While one four-year contributor graduates, a freshman has entered to possibly follow in her footsteps. While she won’t be a setter, freshman Addi Foster is lined up to be Derby’s new libero.
Even though it’ll be her first year of high school volleyball, Kraus said she’s ready to take over.
“I’ve been grooming her over the last two years,” Kraus said. “She has come in during the summer and practiced with my high school girls … and she has played enough high-level club that she’s doing okay reading defenses.”
Much like the rest of Derby’s fall sports, Kraus and her roster aren’t always sure how to feel in regards to the latest developments of the fall season. It’s a mixed bag of emotions, seeing things like larger tournaments potentially fall by the wayside. However, their coach isn’t ready to let that keep them down.
“When KSHSAA talked about [potentially] not playing tournaments, they weren’t too excited,” she said. “We don’t want to get all sulky, but if we get to play 20 or 30 matches, let’s be happy with that.”
Even with new players and switches in rotations, both Boettjer and Conner said this team is ready to build off of last year’s state run.
“Losing all four of our seniors was very important and losing those positions is big,” Boettjer said. “Last year was a starting point, though, because we kept growing through last summer and the season was very strong. Right now it’s growing, filling those positions and getting back to where
we were.”
