Nearly a decade has passed since boys cross country has traveled to state at Rim Rock Farms.
It hasn’t been because of a roster void of talent, but more trying to piece together a varsity roster that can routinely “attack” opponents on the course.
Arguably one of Derby’s best opportunities is coming this fall with at least four returning varsity runners as well as the addition of two JV runners who will compete for some of the team’s best times from the get-go.
“We couldn’t seem to get them to run fast together last year,” coach Jimmy Adams said. “It was a different boy every week. It’s something we’re trying to figure out why and see how they can peak together [instead].”
Seniors Max Moeder and Dylan Roe, as well as junior Evan Franke and sophomore Isaac Brown, each placed inside the top 44 at regionals last fall. Adams has expectations that all will leap in 2020.
Moeder is a three-sport athlete at Derby, and Adams has become familiar with him in the past as he once coached him in each sport. The longtime Derby coach applauds his work ethic, but also has to throw up the stop sign from time to time.
“Track, cross country, swimming … he wants to get better,” Adams said. “Similar to the girls, I have to tell Max sometimes, ‘take a breather, you can’t get great in one day.’ I have to pull him back and that’s a good problem to have.”
Adams praised Roe’s training ahead of his senior year. Working alongside former teammate Aidan Wells, the Derby coach has said that Roe has positioned himself to take the leap that he has long sought after.
“I don’t sugarcoat stuff with the kids and when they tell me they want to be good, they can run from it or accept it,” he said. “Dylan accepted it and flipped a switch.”
That has turned into a pretty strong desire to see his and his team’s name in contention to make it to Lawrence later this fall.
“He’s very focused and he really wants to make it to state,” Adam said. “He’s been listening to the coaches and put the time in. We told him he had to take time off [his races] and he did and is doing everything we’ve asked him to do.”
Franke is also a three-sport athlete and even with his athleticism and personality that Adams said he brings to the roster, dependability has been perhaps even more impressive.
“He’s really into basketball and tennis, but he hasn’t missed [many, if any] voluntary practices this summer,” Adams said. “… He has been at everything, has a good attitude and the kids rally around him. We want him to take a step forward and be a leader for us.”
Brown brought a résumé full of accolades from his middle school career and Adams said he expects a big leap as he moves out of his freshman year.
“He’s coming out of his shell a little bit,” Adams said. “They have to find their place as a freshman, so it’s easier the next year since they’ve established themselves … He’s more comfortable, got more friends on the team, and I think that will help him race better as well.”
An uncommon twist comes with the addition of Ethan and Austin Hock. Both having to run JV last year, Adams said he’s confident in the times they can produce.
“Ethan had the best time at our league meet and he was on the JV team,” he said. “The team should be better than it was last year.”
Where that might lead in 2020 remains to be seen, but Adams is confident that running in a varsity race will ignite their competitiveness even more.
“Ethan and Austin came in and it was hard for them to be at the level they were and have to run JV … They’ll be even more impressive now … not that those races don’t matter, but now they’re running for a varsity meet and their times will count a little bit more.”
