For the first time since 2019, Derby volleyball has a strong contingency of returning players who have familiarity on the varsity court together. The biggest step for the Panthers is finding how all the pieces fit together behind a different offensive strategy.
The height of the front row is one of Derby’s biggest strengths on the court, with four of its returning players from the front line being listed at 5’10” or above. This talent includes kills leader Lily Waters and blocks leader Avery Kelley. The Panthers also have Brooke Rice, Madison McGovern, and Carsen Carpenter as other options to use. Head coach Shelby Kraus said that all of these players started to show potential late last season.
In the back, the Panthers have libero Addy Foster and defensive specialist Addie Strubel, who developed some chemistry playing together last season. This experience in key places will be crucial for the Panthers. With the wealth of experience in the back and plenty of height in front at Kraus’ disposal, Derby is planning to run a different offensive strategy, one that the Panthers have not used consistently in nearly 10 seasons.
Derby will use a 6-2 rotation (with substitutions), meaning the Panthers will use six attackers with two setters. This strategy will use the height to their advantage, with three attackers on the front row in each rotation. It will allow the Panthers to have three hitters across the front at all times, whereas in a 5-1 rotation, the setter would need to play in the front. The only setback for the Panthers is finding the right setters for the job.
“With this rotation, we will always have three hitters on the front row, which helps your offense and gives you a bigger block on the right side,” Kraus said. “The biggest question mark is finding the right setters.”
Kraus said that she has narrowed it down to three potential setters, which will be named after the first full week of varsity practice before the AVCTL Preseason Tournament on Aug. 26. All three are capable of producing at the varsity level and could potentially interchange. Finding the right chemistry will be the biggest key in who gets the job.
“The three potential setters could interchange a little bit throughout the season. We’ll have to see where we are at,” Kraus said. “It is all about the connection between setters and hitters, so it is all about who can connect the best.”
Throughout the summer and the first week of practice, there has been a new sense of confidence from the returning players from 2022 after getting another year of varsity experience. That familiarity will be beneficial for the Panthers this season for a large majority of the team.
“There is a lot more confidence from the girls that played together last year,” Kraus said. “Their chemistry is a lot better to start with and they know how their teammates will react on the court or choices they are going to make, so that will help us.”
The biggest key for the Panthers will revolve around building a connection between hitters and setters early in the season.
“The key for Derby is going to be building the chemistry between hitters and the setters,” Kraus said. “Connection between the hitters and setters was probably the biggest problem this summer. If we can get that down, we’ll be good.”
The Panthers will have to be prepared to play as a unit amid a tough schedule. Derby will be finished with regular-season home events by Sept. 19 and have matchups with several competitive schools outside of a demanding league schedule. Improvement from last season is the biggest goal for the Panthers this season.
“I would like to see us finish in the top three in the league,” Kraus said. “It is definitely achievable if we can play well as a team. Our primary goal is to improve on our record from last year.”
