With only seven members on the 2023-24 DHS Panterettes dance team, the young women and coach Gina Thrailkill are going to have to make their numbers count.
As Thrailkill puts it: "We might be tiny, but we're mighty."
And so far, it's working, as Thrailkill is impressed by the core group's effort.
"They work very hard," she said.
Graduation has taken its toll on the team, as it lost six seniors in each of the past two years, which she calls "a lot" to replace. In the past, she's had teams as big as 15 members.
But the coach is determined to maintain the high standards of past years as the torch gets passed onto a new group.
The Panterettes are not simply a causal dance group, she emphasized, but an athletic team, too, with grueling practices and conditioning.
"Sometimes people don't understand that," she said of the members' work to make their dance number click.
As part of their commitment, practices start at 6 a.m. and go for an hour and a half. They run from Monday to Thursday and there is sometimes a session on Friday game days during the football season.
After practice, it's off to school and the books, and then, for most, it's to a studio to practice their skills in ballet and jazz dance even further.
"It takes an incredible amount of dedication," Thrailkill said of being a dancer, with many of them practicing since they were in preschool.
The Pantherettes' talent was put to the test this past June when members went to a summer camp that Thrailkill termed "really difficult."
"The talent there was amazing," she said, "but I challenged them and they rose to the challenge and then some. It was the hardest camp that any of them had been to."
It was rewarding to see their improvement during the course of the three-day session, she said.
Along with being part of all home football and basketball games, the dancers take part in the homecoming parade and pep assemblies.
They also appear at some soccer and wrestling matches.
Wherever they are, the Pantherettes love having an enthusiastic crowd.
"We count on the energy level of the crowd to help us through the routines," she said. "That helps a lot."
One benefit of being a small team is the closeness it results in, making it more like a family than anything else.
"We discuss everything as a team and make decisions together," she said. "The teamwork we have this year is outstanding."
The one negative is the possibility of illness or injuries, so she's just hoping that neither of those situations happen.
They've already had to navigate through COVID a few years back, so Thrailkill is experienced with the ups and downs of being a coach.
Members of this year's team include freshman Brooklynn Profit; sophomores Caryl Berglind and Avery Burkholder; juniors Cadence Erbert and Kylee Harris; and seniors Grace Counts and Caitlyn Woods.
Thrailkill said everyone will be ready to go when the first football is kicked off.
"We're super excited for this season," she said.
