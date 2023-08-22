The pancake block. One of the most prestigious yet unofficial stats of football among many offensive linemen. The art of putting a defender on his back, as flat as a pancake, eliminating an opponent from the play, brings a lot of energy to a sideline. The Derby offensive line is ready to help the backfield score some points this season – paving the way with pancakes.
The projected starting five of senior Austin Ediger, senior Landon Renberger, senior Mario Salazar, senior Gabe Henriques, and sophomore Max Robinson have developed chemistry together throughout the offseason. The quintet of linemen has been working to improve and become a synchronized core.
Ediger and Robinson are the two returners on the line. Ediger developed into the starting center last season while Robinson was learning the Derby ball scheme as a freshman. Robinson didn’t start learning the Derby football system until eighth grade, but he got a lot of extra training under seniors Wyatt Jackson and Mitchell Johnson. Over time, Robinson showed immense potential on the line.
“It was very tough for me to start learning plays quickly,” Robinson said. “I didn’t start playing Derby football until eighth grade, so it was a great help having a senior there to help guide me.”
Renberger missed the entire 2022 season after a torn patella tendon put him on the shelf. Now that he is cleared, he is ready to help bolster the offensive line. Salazar and Henriques were in the mix of the rotating offensive line due to injuries behind a pair of seniors but got some varsity time. Salazar has shown significant improvement from last season. Henriques hit a major growth spurt last season, going from 5’11” to 6’3”, which will be a massive addition to the line.
“We got some reps last season, and we built some chemistry together,” Henriques said. “That will be very important going into the start of the season.”
Many of these players have gotten to work together throughout the season as head coach Brandon Clark will rotate players in during games. Each lineman has helped block for quarterback Braxton Clark or running back Derek Hubbard at the JV or varsity level. That familiarity is crucial to the offense as a whole.
The offensive line is looking to make an impact in key situations regardless of whether it is a pancake block, blindside protection or a gap for the ball carrier. Head coach Brandon Clark works closely with the offensive line and gives them recognition for a big block in the film room. The unit also has a “syrup chain” that they will put on a lineman who makes a pancake block on Friday nights.
“It is always fun getting that big block in a game,” Salazar said. “If it is a big enough block, coach Clark won’t say anything, he will keep rewinding it. It is good to get some recognition.”
The entire unit entered the offseason hungry to improve. After the sub-state loss to Manhattan, the unit was ready to get back to work.
“All of us have been working hard to get bigger, stronger and faster,” Renberger said. “That is pretty much what it is every year. As long as we are quick and have the strength, we should be able to hold our own this season.”
There is a strong bond among the offensive linemen, which is crucial on Friday nights while battling in the trenches. Among the Panther line, there is an emphasis on encouragement and keeping a positive mindset among the unit throughout the game.
“Chemistry is a big part for the line,” Salazar said. “Most of us are together every day, and that relationship really can show when we are on the field. We pick each other up and make sure we support each other.”
The Panther offense has several weapons to target and an offensive line that is determined to provide the time or the gaps for big yardage gains. The offensive line wants to do their job to keep the Panthers running like a well-oiled machine. Having everyone know their responsibilities on the field will be crucial to keep the offense clicking.
“If everyone on the field is doing their job, it makes it much easier,” Ediger said. “When we get in a rhythm and everyone is doing their job, we can be very dangerous this season.”
