Derby football players and coaches looked on in silence as the Manhattan players and fans celebrated punching their ticket to the state championship on a cold mid-November night last fall. It was an unfamiliar feeling for many in green and white as it was the first time since 2014 that Derby was not the West representative in the Class 6A state championship.
Manhattan went on to hoist the state championship while the Panthers sat at home, motivated to get back to work. It didn’t take long for many players to get back into the weight room, and the coaching staff has been impressed with the drive they have seen across the team throughout the offseason.
“Our attendance this summer was the best we’ve ever had, and you could tell these guys were motivated since November,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “We were proud of the guys that showed up consistently, and we made a lot of gains in speed and strength, which is exactly what you want to see.”
The offense will be a typical Derby offense that can thrive in the run game, but there are weapons all across the field. Senior running back Derek Hubbard is an elusive, shifty running back who has seen plenty of action as a Panther. Last season, he rushed for 475 yards and nine touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Braxton Clark will take over as the starting quarterback and notched his first career start in the sub-state game last season. Clark was putting together a solid night, going 7-for-10 for 137 passing yards and an interception with 50 yards rushing before he left the game with an injury.
There are plenty of options for Clark to target this season. Senior Colton Ruedy is the top returning receiver with 363 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers will also get highly recruited (at the DI level) junior tight end Da’Saahn Brame, who missed a large portion of the 2022 season.
John Lujan showed potential last season as a sophomore with a pair of receiving touchdowns. Lujan and Clark had a solid connection last season, and Lujan will move from running back to a slot back, so Derby will have more threats out of the backfield.
Brandon Clark said all three top options have great hands and will be solid options across the field, giving the Panthers more threats for defenses to prepare for.
“We have five or six receivers that we feel comfortable playing at a varsity level,” Clark said. “Defenses are going to have to cover the full field and can’t stack the box as much.”
Clark said Lujan and Brame are two of the strongest players in the weight room, so having them as key blockers down the field will be a huge advantage in the run game.
The Panther offensive line has some new faces this season but is one of the most physical in the AVCTL-I. The crew of Austin Ediger, Max Robinson, Gabe Henriques, Mario Salazar and Landon Renberger have good chemistry together and are motivated to help the offense put points on the board.
The defense struggled to stay healthy last season, which threw several underclassmen into the mix in key situations. The Panthers have a lot of new depth across the 11 spots this season and will get back crucial players.
Most notably, Derby will see the return of Demaria’e Baker, who missed the final three games with an ACL tear. He will be a key leader in the secondary.
The Panthers also had to move Easton Splane from quarterback to safety because of injuries last season, and his confidence has grown in year two at the position.
Britton Pascual leads the linebacker corps and quietly pieced together a great season in 2022. He is the leading returning tackler. If he can stay healthy, he will be a big piece of communication for the defense. Mason Hopper is the key returner on the defensive line and will be a physical leader up front.
The biggest focus of the team has been preparation. The coaching staff has seen the team take the initiative to prepare throughout the summer. There are high hopes for the 2023 season, and preparation will be a key to success.
“We have talked a lot about preparation,” Brandon Clark said. “Just doing all the little things right beforehand, and then Friday night will take care of itself. The guys have shown that desire to prepare well all summer, and that is the mindset throughout the team.”
