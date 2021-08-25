It has felt like a lifetime since we have been able to feel a little less worried about a season of sports. From all of the guidelines constantly in the back of your mind to the limited seating on Friday nights or having to watch an event from home.
There is still plenty to worry about as we are slowly scratching and clawing to the finish line of this pandemic. But as we go into another season of Derby High School sports, let’s remember to hold the joy that sports brings to all of us.
There was so much to miss about the normality we have been robbed of for over a year now. It even felt like the camaraderie of high school sports was stripped away in a flash due to the COVID guidelines. From riding the bus after a game to spending time with teammates at team dinners, or even competing together when the only thing to prepare for was the next opponent, not IF there would be an opponent or IF you were going to be able to play.
Those are memories that everyone who played sports in high school still cherishes today. This season is all about making up for lost time and enjoying the element of sports that builds relationships and character.
Fortunately, we are starting to come out of those seasons of uncertainty, and it is now a question of when, not if, we can take the field or leave work a bit early to watch your son or daughter play a sport they love or are trying for the first time. The last few seasons of Derby sports have taught us all to cherish these moments, no matter if it is a Friday night at Panther Stadium or a Tuesday inside the Derby gym.
It’s time to sit back and enjoy another great season of Derby sports. We will be there along the way, enjoying it just like you – and we’ll have you covered on all things Derby sports. You can find all you need to know about the Panthers at derbyinformer.com. You can also go to Facebook for all game stories, photo galleries, and videos. Looking for in-game scores and video updates? We have you covered; follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter.
If you know of a Derby student or alum that deserves recognition, feel free to email us at sports@derbyinformer.com.
We hope you enjoy our 2021 Fall Sports Preview, and we are elated to bring you the action this season!
