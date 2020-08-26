Having half your team in one practice and no stunts certainly puts limitations on what a cheerleading roster can do.
It was part of what impacted the summer of Derby cheerleading, including the cancellation of their team camp on the Oklahoma State University campus.
“So many camps were cancelled,” coach Kari Schott said. “… some were limited to a certain number of students. You basically had to be signed up for that camp already because they weren’t going to add additional people.”
With 30 participants, social distancing also became a factor for Schott’s team as gatherings were once limited to 15 people or less.
“It did change the dynamic for us for sure,” Schott added.
That all being said, the Derby coach and her team are ready to put as many of the restraints as they can behind them.
That starts with a clinic at WSU in the coming weeks. Schott said it’ll come toward the end of August and with the announcement of a new season-opening football game, she’s excited to give her roster these opportunities.
“We’ll do a two-day clinic with them,” Schott said. “… We wanted to have a clinic to get better at stunting [as it has been restricted recently]. We’ve been held back because of that.”
Schott credited her roster for the amount of material they’ve learned through the summer. Limitations on
the summer schedule and practice size forced a number of changes, including ZOOM tryouts.
“We’ve really worked hard on our core stuff that we need to work on,” she said. “It’s our motions, jumps and we’ve also been able to tumble. We’ve adapted everything around the fact that we couldn’t stunt. It was also working with and having that personality while you’re cheering.”
Multiple national organizations also put out online material that cheerleaders could use for free and Schott said that became important as well.
“There was a lot of material out there,” she said. “They’ve done a lot of classes and even a hip-hop dance class too.”
Schott also credits her roster for their adaptability. While stunting is paramount for a lot of her participants, she said they’ve shown their versatility in handling the previous and upcoming schedule.
“They’re really an excellent pyramid team,” she added.
Where this season will go remains to be determined, but Schott is grateful for her four seniors.
“This is one of the most selfless group of seniors,” she said. “… They’re servant leaders and they take time to help everybody. They’re trying to
make everyone feel welcome and they’ve been extremely proactive
in anything we need. They’ll go learn something and take care
of it.”
Each senior said it hasn’t been an easy summer heading into their final year at Derby High School, but they’re wanting to make the most out of their last chance to cheer on the field or courtside.
One thing is for certain, they’re counting down the days toward what they hope is a full football season.
“Being a senior and being on the sidelines is really big and really important,” senior Danielle Wheeler said. “Especially at Derby with its football team … having that experience is important for me and for all of us.”
