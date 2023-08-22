For the last three years, Panther soccer has walked off the field of the state quarterfinal with a runner-up plaque. This season, the biggest goal for the Panthers is taking the next steps to reach the state semifinal for the first time since 2018.
It is a strong core of returning players this season, but the biggest challenge for head coach Paul Burke is finding the right lineup to fulfill the needs of the roster. The coaching staff will have a pretty good idea of the starting eleven, but with 15 varsity players coming back, it will be a process to decide who is the right fit to start. It could simply come down to match-ready fitness.
“A big thing we have been talking about with these guys is fitness,” Burke said. “There will be more fitness in our tryout period than we normally do, but we really need to find who is going to be ready to go right away. That could be the first determining factor in who starts. I know these guys can play soccer; it is just about finding out who is ready.”
In the summer, the Panthers worked on several different formations to try to find the right fit, but the coaching staff will make a decision to find what works before the opening game. Burke is hopeful the experienced roster can have options for its formation based on game situations.
Building depth has been one of the biggest challenges for the Panthers in the last few seasons; however, with the significant numbers returning, there will be plenty of options. Some players might have to sacrifice playing time or switch positions to make the biggest impact, which could be a process for the team. Versatility will be a key piece for the Derby side and provide more options for the coaching staff.
“Soccer is the easy part, it is just the non-soccer stuff like defining roles,” Burke said. “Someone is going to have to want to be an impact player off the bench or accept a different role. We need them to understand that even if you don’t start, you still have an impact on the game; but if you are pouting about it, you are not going to help the team.”
Defensively, the Panthers have three-year starters Jaden Denesongkham and Bo Day as the defensive center backs. The two have built solid chemistry and can help build promising possession out of the backfield. Beckham Kantakule and Mason Richardson will likely be the outside backs in front of second-year starter Ethan Young in goal.
The central midfielders highlight the team with a trio of dynamic players in senior Collin Meyer, Angel Vielmas and Angel Campos. Meyer has emerged as the key leader for the team, and Campos showed he can play all over the field in his freshman season. Vielmas was one of the highest offensive contributors with 10 goals and seven assists.
Finding goal scorers has been a challenge for the Panthers in the last two seasons. It has been a committee of scorers for the last couple of seasons. Leo Fernandez led the Panthers with 13 goals in 2022. Diego Vaquera could be another key offensive piece for the Derby side.
One of the biggest steps the Panthers are working towards is putting themselves in a position to host the final true home game of the playoffs. Each of the last three seasons, the Panthers have had to travel for the biggest game of the season. The coaching staff is putting an emphasis on taking care of business against AVCTL-I opponents to keep the team motivated amid a lengthy season. The team has shown a lot of focus to set themselves up in a good position in the Class 6A West standings and host the quarterfinal match.
“We can’t have a game where you take a night off, and we need to be focused on every single game,” Burke said. “We just need to clean up the mistakes we made the last two years to not have to play this game on the road. You could tell these guys were focused in the summer and motivated to get over the state quarterfinal game.”
