Since Derby head football coach Brandon Clark and team character coach Kevin Chase implemented the One Degree Compass initiative as part of a culture-building program for the Panther football team, people in Derby have taken notice.
Seeing the success of the program on and off the football field has made other local organizations step up to learn more about how it can benefit them as well.
The One Degree Compass foundation focuses on four specific elements – accountability, character, energy and service. In the last few years Chase and Clark have taken the elements of One Degree Compass out into the community of Derby, in the hopes they can create a common unity that in the end makes Derby the best community possible.
The Derby school district has recently adopted the program and they are in the process now of beginning to implement it starting with the staff in each building.
“Each building will have its own mission and core values, then they can dive into the four elements of One Degree Compass. Eventually we can move into classrooms,” Clark said.
But it won’t stop with just the staff and students. Clark says every building in the school district, including areas like transportation, maintenance and more, can benefit from creating unity through a common vision and mission.
The Derby Recreation Commission staff has also committed to being a part of the One Degree Compass program and will soon begin implementing the elements of the program as well.
Chase believes the program is scalable and what they are doing has the potential to go beyond just Derby. But right now, they are focused on making Derby the greatest community anywhere.
“We have focused on Derby maybe even selfishly,” he said.
Chase says they want to unify through culture and believes they can help to unify Derby through this culture effort.
“We want to have more people serving others, and help people be more accepting of others while holding themselves accountable,” he said.
The idea of serving others has created a new offshoot initiative of One Degree Compass called The Claw. The initiative is uniquely named The Claw, as it is also the definition of a pack or collection of Panthers.
The Claw is strictly focused on the element of serving other people. Clark and Chase feel like there are people who have heard about One Degree Compass or like what they have seen from it and want to be a part of supporting it in some way.
“The Claw is a way for our kids to have greater purpose than just what’s on the scoreboard at the end of a football game,” Clark said.
“When those kids take the field they know they are playing for more than just the game itself. They know they are being judged by their actions, their body language and more,” Chase added.
He says that people can associate themselves with the positive actions and have a desire to support them – and can do that when they donate to The Claw.
After receiving their 501c3 nonprofit status, they are now able to accept funds and donate those funds to help others. Funds are used to serve kids at Children’s Mercy hospital who have a pediatric illness or pediatric cancer.
“The whole idea of The Claw is to give a deeper, more meaningful layer to our service aspect,” Chase said.
For more information on One Degree Compass or The Claw you can call 316-680-9900 or go to coachcowboy.com.
