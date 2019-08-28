Roughly a month removed from the boys’ season, tennis coach Dennis Burns made the trip to Crestview Country Club to watch the Wichita Open.
The longtime coach had just come out of a season in which they had to reshape the boys’ depth. With the same mindset for the upcoming girls’ season, Burns was struck by what he saw from the professional golfers.
“They don’t make many ‘service’ mistakes,” he said. “They’re confident they can get the ball in play. They know what they want to do and they adjust accordingly.”
That is just one of many messages Burns and assistant coach David Dunn plan to bring this fall. Unlike last year, however, they have three less seniors who all had qualified for state at least once.
While Burns said varsity experience further down his roster will be slim, he’s not going to hold back in challenging his players to claim a spot.
“How do we perform in the meet situation?” he said. “Do we have the ability to know how to win a match that’s close? That’s going to be a difference-maker.”
Derby’s best returning experience will fall with Mia Agpoon and Lauren Towns. Both have rotated between singles and doubles during their career.
The Panthers’ coach said it’s now finding that consistent starting spot and bringing in that next wave of players behind them.
“She’s by far the most consistent player we have,” Burns said of Towns. “She has spread herself through multiple sports and she doesn’t have the “lows” that some of the other girls do … She wants to be on a team and, given her softball background, it’s where she thrives. I’m thinking she’ll be
our No. 1 doubles girl. The question is who do you put
with her?”
Who’s next in line for varsity time? Burns said he’s eager to see the progress made by Adora Weir-Dowd.
“She was just off varsity last year,” he said. “… She has the talent and may look like she’s late on balls, but it’s because she’s got such great quickness that she can do that.”
Burns believes sophomores Rebecca Kooser and Charis Yager will also be entrenched in the battle for varsity playing time.
“She could be someone who’s in the mix and she’s a good athlete,” Burns said of Kooser. “She’s got that Kooser-win mentality … she’s fun and in practice she’s had moments where you think if she could play like that more consistently, we’ve got a great doubles’ girl.”
The Derby coach said Yager’s ability to compete is evident in part to her participating in three sports. Now a sophomore, he hopes to see her build upon her frame and tennis IQ.
“She’s a bit of an unknown,” Burns said. “I saw her a few summers ago and I was so excited about her coming on board … I knew she’d come in prepared athletically and she did.”
