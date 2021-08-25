Derby lost all starting linebackers from last season, but you won’t hear any coaches panicking about it. For the Panthers it’s simply a matter of reloading the linebacker spot; the question is who will be the best guys for the job.
Whoever takes over the starting linebacker spots will have some big shoes to fill. Derby will need to replace first-team AVCTL-I honoree Coleson Syring, leading tackler Jack Hillman – who took second-team AVCTL-I honors – AVCTL-I honorable mention Luke Stewart, and Jace Jenkins.
Last season’s starting four linebackers were one of the best corps across Kansas and accounted for nearly 40 percent of the 753 tackles by the Panthers in 2020.
The linebacker position is still deep, with nearly 30 players fighting for roles on the varsity and junior varsity levels. With the four starting spots available, the battle to take a varsity role is wide open, but there hasn’t been anyone who has set himself apart from the pack.
“We have seven or eight guys that are all competing for starting linebacker spots right now,” defensive coordinator Austin Wuthrich said. “One hasn’t set himself apart yet. That is something that we need to figure out as we get pads on.”
According to Wuthrich, Cole Minton, Roman Boden, Kade Shelton, Miles Wash, Garret Hounschell and Easton Hendrick are some players fighting for varsity roles. Most players in contention for a spot have gotten some varsity playing time, but it was extremely limited last season.
Minton is the lone senior linebacker for the Panthers and has displayed knowledge of the position.
“Minton knows the defense very well,” Wuthrich said. “He knows what we like to run and has done a good job of being a good leader for us.”
Minton saw action in seven varsity games last season and recorded 23 tackles, nine of which were solo.
Despite Minton’s seniority, he is not guaranteed a starting role as Wuthrich emphasized the Panthers are focused on putting the best players on the field.
“They know that it is pretty cutthroat, and we are going to play the best four guys out there,” Wuthrich said.
The linebacker group will be expected to step up this season and become the leaders of the defense. Fortunately, the defensive line will be a reliable group to help relieve some of the growing pains of the linebackers.
“If we are going to be good on defense this year, it is all dependent on getting the linebackers growing and playing football at a high level,” Wuthrich said. “We have a good defensive line in front of them, which is going to help out. But, our linebackers are going to have to step up and be leaders, and most of them will be underclassmen.”
Despite the refresh at the position, the mentality of the linebackers remains the same.
“One thing that has been passed down is just the physicality of the linebackers,” Wuthrich said. “This group is always going to be physical, running to the ball – that culture is huge, it is something that you can’t really teach.”
Wuthrich emphasizes the idea of strength in numbers to the defense, and that idea is heavily reliant on the linebackers to run to the ball and be physical.
“We want to punish with people,” Wuthrich said. “It goes back to our physicality and running to the ball. The more green bodies we get to the ball, the better. Over time, it really has a demoralizing effect on offensive guys.”
With only a few more practices remaining before the start of the season, Wuthrich remained confident that the linebacker group will be ready to go and display its physicality.
