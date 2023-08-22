Boys cross country didn’t see its usual numbers last season, which forced some new pieces into clutch moments. This season, the small core of returners is looking to improve and make an impact in league and regionals.
It could be a rotating lineup for the Panthers as the team will lose consistent varsity runners via graduation or transfer. The opening meet roster should fill out as the team begins the first few weeks of practice. There is a key emphasis on conditioning in the opening days of fall practice, and from there, the coaching staff could start to find the right lineup. Derby could get some underclassmen to make significant impacts on the roster, which would create some new internal competition in practices.
The Panthers are looking to be running their top form going into the league meet, but it will be crucial to start building some momentum in the opening meet in Great Bend on Aug. 31. With only four meets in the regular season, the underclassmen might get an opportunity to get varsity experience, but maintaining race-ready fitness will be critical.
Head coach Jimmy Adams emphasized the need to shave time inside the 17-minute mark by the end of the season, which will give the team the best chance to climb the point standings and get more qualifications at the regional meet.
“I would like to see more guys running in the 17-minute range,” Adams said. “This will give us an opportunity to be more successful.”
Adams knows he has returners Lucas Kreutzer and Landen Tucker as his primary paring. Ayden McFarren and Garrett Haupt could be a pivotal addition to the varsity lineup.
Kreutzer was a key piece for Derby last season and ran the fastest time for the Panthers at the highly competitive league meet. He took 25th overall with a time of 17:33.4 and nearly qualified for the state meet, placing 20th overall at regionals.
Tucker has been a workhorse for the Panthers the last two seasons, and a primary senior will be a key leader for the team. In 2022, Tucker had the second-fastest time for the Panthers with a top-30 finish at the regional meet.
There could be some other runners in the mix for varsity spots for the team, including a pair that represented the Panthers at meets last season, like Jose Rocco and Lucas Lyman. As a junior, Lyman competed at the regional meet and took 32nd overall.
A large majority of cross country runners also work with assistant coach Amber Chapman in the track season. The spring gives the athletes an opportunity to work and prioritize speed, which can be beneficial in the fall.
“Track does an excellent job of getting cross country runners more speed,” Adams said. “In the fall, we have to focus a lot on endurance and strength. In the track season, coach Chapman is able to unleash their inner speed demon. That usually gives them a jump in the fall for cross country.”
As the roster begins to take shape, Adams wants his runners to work hard as a unit and help push each other on the course. Embracing a brotherhood mentality will be something that the coaching staff would like to see out of the boys squad this season, regardless of who is in the varsity lineup.
“I want them to take care of each other and really build a bond that will help them when they are out on the course,” Adams said. “If you are running for yourself, you won’t be as successful as you will be when you are doing it for your brothers.”
