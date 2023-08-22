The running back has been an integral piece of the Panther offense in the Brandon Clark era, and this season will be no different. Senior Derek Hubbard is the next dynamic back in line and is looking to continue the workhorse running back legacy of Panther football.
As a back who had been inside the Derby football program since middle school, there is a significant familiarity with the Panther playbook, which helped him get some varsity experience early in his high school career. Hubbard got touches in his freshman year at Derby in 2020, the season the team won a state title. In that season, he had three carries and said he was nervous throughout the first season. From that point, the varsity level has felt routine, and last season, he put together his best year in Kelly green and white. Through 12 games, Hubbard rushed for 475 yards and nine touchdowns.
Standing at 5’9” and 170 pounds, Hubbard brings another level of speed to the Derby backfield. Hubbard continued to develop his lateral quickness in his high school career to be more elusive. Running back coach Todd Olmstead said that Hubbard has always had the speed as a straight-line runner, but the ability to be a shifty back has elevated Hubbard’s game. The senior also has been committed to getting better and will work outside of practice to improve.
“Hubbard has gotten better every year,” Olmstead said. “In his freshman and sophomore years, he was a great straight-line runner. He has kept working his tail off and doing things on his own. We tell him about where he needs to get better, and he will go out and do it. It has been really special to see him get better each year, and I am super excited to see what happens this year.”
The running back room at Derby is designed to give the upperclassmen more leadership and be an example for the younger talent. Nearly every running back has had to wait to take over that role, and Olmstead said that Hubbard has taken that role in stride. Hubbard might not be the most vocal player on the field or at practice, but he has an elite ability to lead by example, which is a huge asset to Olmstead.
“My two freshmen running backs have benefited so much from the summer because Hubbard can go out and show them what we want to see,” Olmstead said. “It is the same thing that all the running backs before him have done. It has been a crazy stretch from running back to running back in the last few years. They take care of each other and help each other learn.”
The offense has built a lot of chemistry playing together in varsity situations over the last three years, and that familiarity as a unit can help the team get off to a fast start. The offensive line also returns two starters from last year. The physical line can create the gaps for Hubbard to run through.
“I feel like having a connection helps a lot being able to understand what they are thinking while they are playing helps a lot,” Hubbard said. “We will have a really good offensive line, so I think we are in for a big year.”
Hubbard’s biggest personal goal for the season is to hit 2,000 all-purpose yards, and he has put in the work to accomplish that feat, but he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Panthers win a title.
“My lateral quickness really improved a lot, and I felt like I have been able to cut a lot better, which will help me a lot this season,” Hubbard said. “I am excited to be the guy, but our main focus is winning a state championship.”
