At 6 a.m., an hour when many Derby residents are either still asleep or just getting around, a group of DHS students are busy working on their routines for the next big game. They’re the members of the Derby Pantherettes and, this year, the dance team is looking to make an impact by cheering on Panther athletics and promoting spirit in the community.
“I really just want this to be successful and be a top-rate program like everything else in Derby. That is a goal of mine,” said coach Gina Thrailkill.
The squad is in good shape for the upcoming busy fall season because it got so much accomplished this past summer, including a successful camp session, she said.
The Pantherettes are at all the home football and basketball games and have even been at some of the soccer contests.
During the games they are active, too. At football games, they are either on the track or the side of the field the entire time.
They also take part in related activities, such as the homecoming parade and pep assemblies.
While the COVID-19 pandemic derailed some activities last year, Thrailkill said the squad is looking forward to a full and active year.
Most people don’t realize how much practice the students put into their routines, she said.
Along with practicing most of the summer, during the school year members work from Monday to Thursday at 6 a.m. for an hour and a half. Sometimes, there’s a two-hour practice on Monday mornings.
The early start is because many of the members are dancing at studios in the afternoon or have other activities.
“It keeps the schedule conflicts to a minimum,” she said. “Usually at 6 o’clock in the morning, there’s not a lot going on.”
Thrailkill was on her high school dance team years ago and was a self-described “dance mom” for her daughter, Chloe, who went on to be a member of the Wichita State dance team.
“I just have a passion for dance,” she said.
That’s especially so when it’s combined with young people. Thus, when the position of DHS dance coach opened up, it was a natural fit for her. She’s now going into her fourth year as its leader and is being helped out by her assistant, Stacey Lindsey.
Thrailkill also works to promote the team as much as she can on platforms such as social media, where videos of many of its routines can be found.
“We have a lot of collegiate dance teams that follow us,” she said.
Thrailkill is busy herself as a special education para at Derby Middle School and works with dance team members on time management.
“That’s a huge thing I try and teach them,” she said.
It pays off, too, as for the most part – despite the busy schedules – the members do well in the classroom. Some have part-time jobs, too, or are involved in other club activities.
The team is a face of the school for the community and visitors, but it also builds its members.
Along with learning dance routines and staying active and in shape, the team provides camaraderie.
“There are some strong friendships there,” Thrailkill said.
