In February 2023, Mason Hopper celebrated winning the seventh state wrestling title in program history and taking fifth in Class 6A at 190 pounds. Once the wrestling season was over, he was back in the weight room getting ready for football. The senior defensive end has been a crucial piece to the Panther defensive line for nearly three seasons and brings the same grit and skills from the wrestling room to the football field.
This offseason, Hopper has put on nearly 15 pounds of muscle but has also worked to maintain and grow his agility off the line. Football and wrestling each have their own set of physical demands, and Hopper said his endurance has improved in football from wrestling, but it is difficult to stay in wrestling shape all year long.
The legendary Hall of Fame football coach John Madden once said, “I would have all of my offensive linemen wrestle if I could,” but the same goes for the other side of the ball. The two sports have some attributes that can be transferred over. For Hopper, it is the ability to use his hands and stay low to be a tough player to knock down.
“I would say wrestling does help just because it teaches you to use your hands and stay low,” Hopper said. “Obviously, there are some differences, but overall, it helps because you have to learn how to be shifty in both wrestling and football. You can use some similar moves to work off an offensive lineman.”
Hopper has been playing football his whole life and first started to wrestle in middle school. He has developed into a solid athlete in both sports and was a key part of each program as early as his sophomore year. Hopper said that Derby wrestling head coach Kelly Heincker really encourages football players to wrestle. Currently, four returning wrestlers on the state championship team play football in a wide range of positions. Hopper, sophomore offensive lineman Max Robinson, senior linebacker Peyton Neptune, and senior defensive back Diego Gauna were all on the state championship team for wrestling.
On the football field last season, Hopper was fifth on the team in tackles with 55 and recorded two sacks. He is the lone returner from the starting three-man front from last season that combined for 47 percent of Panther tackles. The biggest improvement for Hopper was using his hands with more effectiveness to get full extension and work around offensive linemen.
“I felt like last season was a good year for me,” Hopper said. “There were a couple of games that I struggled, but everyone goes through that. I would say I got better with my hands and getting full extension using my hands to get around linemen and get into the backfield quicker.”
Hopper was called upon in his sophomore season and was a key piece for the defense by the end of the season. In that year, when the Panthers went to the Class 6A state title game, he appeared in 11 games and had over 30 tackles and five sacks. Now, Hopper is the leader of the pack, helping the younger defensive linemen prepare for the upcoming season.
“It feels a little weird just having to take over that leadership role,” Hopper said. “But it is nice to be the leader and help the younger guys out so they can understand how we want to play.”
This season, Hopper would like to see his stats improve, but it is the last thing on his mind. Getting the Panthers back to the state championship game is the top priority, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to put Derby in the best position to win.
“I am really working on improving as a person and a player,” Hopper said. “I just want to help the team. We have a good team, and we can do a lot, so I just want to help wherever I can.”
