After an unusual season last year due to pandemic restrictions, the Derby Panther Band is gearing up for a more regular marching schedule.
The band’s halftime show this season is called “Heavy Metal,” and as one could guess, features a classic track from the genre: “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath – the group credited with creating heavy metal. The track will be sprinkled throughout the course of the show, which also features a couple more standard band charts.
Accompanying the “heavy” track list will be heavy machinery; props will be used to symbolize the construction of an aircraft on the field as the show progresses. Band director Adam DeVault said the aviation theme was selected because of the industry’s prominence in the Wichita area.
“The idea behind the show is that we are kind of in an abandoned airplane factory that gets reactivated,” DeVault said. “The hope is, as we kind of think this through, that an aircraft will be assembled in the course of the show.”
The band is still “figuring out the logistics” of the show in its entirety, but DeVault said the group aims to have the full show rehearsed and ready ahead of competitions in October.
The show’s choreography was a collaborative effort between Derby High’s band directors and Jason Lord, a former Derby Panther Band member who went on to march corps and later study and teach band as an adult. This year’s drum majors are seniors Logan Bach, Liam Dixon and Nathan Cockrell.
DeVault said it has been exciting to return to school in full force, with less restrictions in place that hinder normal band rehearsals and other activities.
Last year, the band was split into small groups during the day to accommodate social distancing, which made full-group rehearsals impossible during regular school hours. DeVault and co-director Rachel Villareale also had to design last year’s show with social distancing in mind, and the choreography was simplified because of complications with rehearsal.
“Our goal [last year], really, was just to keep the kids interested in playing,” he said. “If you have that break from it, it’s kind of scary because it’s like, ‘Well I don’t need that. I fill my time with whatever.’”
DeVault also said that band class was a different beast during remote learning in the first semester, with students having to practice their instruments on-screen at home by themselves with their microphones muted. Directors met with each student one on one and gave feedback.
DeVault said maintaining consistency is key to retaining students in band for the long-term, and that piece wasn’t as strong with more COVID-19 restrictions in place.
This year, however, the band is once again able to conduct full-group rehearsals as normal. Social distancing is also not being enforced in the district, so directors did not have to account for it when preparing this year’s choreography.
“The kids get to be here, and everybody’s here at the same time, so you have that community element that we missed a little bit last year,” Villareale said. “And we’re doing a more normal show at a more normal level.”
Also part of a more “normal” season this year is the band’s return to several competitions, such as the Kansas Bandmasters Association Marching Festival at the end of October. Aside from regular performances at home and playoff games, the band will perform in four total contests.
There are about 98 total students in the band this year, which DeVault said is about 30 or 40 less students than a typical year.
“We have a really solid group of seniors – there’s no question,” he said. “They’re good musicians, and for all the stuff they’ve gone through, for them to be as good as they are is pretty exceptional.”
