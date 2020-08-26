The two-time defending 6A state champions are heading into the 2020 football season feeling confident about the middle of their defense.
The Panthers return all three linebackers – seniors Jack Hileman, Luke Stewart and Coleson Syring – from a defense that throttled opponents last season, allowing more than two touchdowns in just four of their 13 wins on the way to their state title.
“They may not be the biggest or fastest guys on the field but they’ve turned themselves into great ball players and they’ve gotten strong in the weight room,” linebacker coach Zach Haynes said. “The biggest thing is that they’ve all watched a ton of film and that knowledge can make up for a lot.”
But that’s not to say that the senior linebacking trio lacks talent. Despite the fact that they are three of the hardest working Panthers on the field for Derby, it was their initial talent that made Derby’s defensive coordinator want them for his side of the ball.
“I go back to my first year here at Derby, which was their sophomore year, and those guys had some really good linebackers ahead of them. When I went to watch those guys play in the JV game I was pretty excited because I saw them being utilized on both sides of the ball and they looked really good,” Austin Wuthrich said. “From then on, I had to fight with the coaches on the offensive side of the ball to keep them at linebacker. They’re a versatile and very athletic group and can be used in a lot of different ways.”
Hileman leads the way for the bunch. Despite a smaller frame and other measurables that may not jump off the page, it’s the cerebral part of the game that sets him apart.
“Jack is undersized and not the fastest guy, but I always think about how he snuffed out a route versus Topeka in the semifinals of the playoffs,” Haynes said. “He knew it was coming because he’s addicted to watching film and it’s a play that he may not have made otherwise. That’s who Jack is. He has an amazing work ethic.”
Syring carries on the legacy left by his older brother Jackson –
who currently is an outfielder for Butler Community College – but has more than made his own mark on the history of Derby football.
“He’s been expected to do a lot from an early age and I think he’s delivered on that, and he continues to work hard,” Haynes said. “He’s taken that pressure that’s been put on him and has just rolled with it and has become a really good leader.”
Last but certainly not least, Stewart may be the most athletic of the bunch. He was a stud at both running back and wide receiver at the junior varsity level and it really was a coup that Wuthrich and Haynes got to keep him on their side of the ball.
For most teams having those three would be enough but, to be frank, you don’t win three state titles in four years in a rather dominating fashion by doing just enough. The Panthers’ depth behind those three seniors really makes them stand out in the state.
“The experience is awesome but the depth too, is incredible,” Wuthrich said. “We have 30-some guys, which is huge. They may not be in that core group that’s starting but they’ll be on kickoff or special teams and they’ll be useful all over the game and in all aspects for us this year.”
Guys like junior Cole Minton and sophomore Miles Wash will share time with senior Trevor Hanson, Brooks Crawford and Jaylen Johnson as the next line of defense, ready to spell the senior returning starters at a moment’s notice.
“They aren’t going to be starting but they’re going to get in there at times,” Haynes said. “That’s what really sets this group of linebackers apart. We have so many quality guys who are all just one play away from getting onto the field. It keeps our starters on their toes and it increases the quality of competition which is never a bad thing.”
Now with Hileman, Stewart and Syring leading the charge with a cast of qualified backups behind them, the Derby linebackers are ready to lead the Panthers on the quest toward a possible three-peat.
“We’ve really been able to basically pick up right where
we left off last year,” Haynes said. “They just retain so much and they’ve committed themselves in the offseason. With those guys being back, we feel really good about just jumping right in.”
