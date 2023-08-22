Adapting and learning the basics, that’s the main premise behind Derby High School’s marching band camp, held at the start of each August.
While DHS Director of Bands Adam DeVault noted that focus did not change much this year, the group is adding in some new wrinkles in line with current trends as the band dives into prep work for its 2023 show, “Chasing Dawn.”
This year’s show is inspired by the period of time between sunset and sunrise featuring some classical elements, some jazz elements and a modern twist.
“We’re going to probably be doing even more choreography than we have in the past and less straight marching,” DeVault said. “As we continue to compete, we notice that’s kind of the direction things are going for a lot of schools.”
Songs being featured in this year’s show include “Daylight’s Parting,” Chick Correa’s “Night Streets,” Frank Sinatra’s “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning,” and selections from Prokofiev’s “Cinderella” and Respighi’s “Pines of the Appian Way.”
Fundamentals have been a key focus so far with a young group, as the band works on putting the show together ahead of homecoming later in the fall. While young, DeVault noted the Panther marching band is trending upwards in terms of overall size.
“We’re kind of moving in the right direction,” DeVault said. “We lost some great kids. It’s kind of a young band, but it’s going to be a solid band. We have a lot of work to do, but it should be good.”
As the band works on its show featuring “lots of running and less traditional marching,” band camp also offered a chance to start practicing the musical aspects, which will continue with classes now resuming for the semester.
Like the new band members coming together as part of a unit, the group has some new staff leadership involved this year with Olivia Vazanos, Abigail Baeten and Ashlee LaRue all joining the team.
DeVault noted while there is some familiarity among the staff, there may be some “growing pains” as they settle into their roles.
Student leaders had the chance to settle in over the summer and were given the chance to participate in some leadership workshops outside of Derby while also doing some training ahead of summer rehearsals through the month of June.
“It’s a great group of leaders and they’re taking it really seriously and working hard to make this as good as it can be,” DeVault said.
While the football season starts at the beginning of September, the marching season will get underway at the end of the month with the marching band’s first competitive event at the Air Capital Marching Invitational, which will be hosted at Wichita Heights on Sept. 30. Derby won the inaugural event in 2022.
After that, the Panther marching band is set to compete at the Olathe Marching Festival Oct. 14 and the Kansas Bandmasters Association Festival in Lawrence on Oct. 21.
The Air Capital festival offers a chance for local support – both from Derby fans and among fellow south central Kansas marching bands – while DeVault noted things gets more serious in the following festivals.
DeVault said that you can’t “win music,” but the Panther musicians do have some maturing to do in order to compete at the level their director knows they are capable of this season.
“Marching band is very subjective. I always tell people when we’re talking about competitive marching band, the first thing you have to keep in mind is that it’s subjective and the second thing you have to keep in mind is you can’t play defense,” DeVault said. “Our goal is to always be competitive, to show up and be able to be in the conversation with the schools that we respect.”
Once the competitive marching season ends, the band will cut loose and prepare its pops show ahead of the playoffs, but that is still a ways down the road.
During games, DeVault admitted he hopes to get the group even more involved this season. Given his staff’s collective experience in college marching band, they know the sport and try to play into any key moments in the game – noting a strong connection to the community and enjoyment of being part of the “whole circus” on Friday nights.
With new marching uniforms and warmups to show off this year as well, there is plenty for band members to enjoy in 2023.
“There’s a lot of new for the band this year; it’s a pretty exciting year,” DeVault said. “We’re looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be another strong year and we’re just going to keep doing what we do.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.