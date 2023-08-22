It was a turbulent season for Derby girls cross country in 2022. Injuries forced a new lineup nearly every week. The Lady Panthers saw some new talent emerge and are hopeful the now-seasoned veterans can help get the team back on track this season.
The 2023 season will provide a fresh start for girls cross country and an opportunity for the team to refocus to prepare for the first meet of the year. If the key contributors can stay healthy, it should be a solid year for the team.
“It is always great when the new year starts,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “We have fresh ideas, fresh bodies, and new goals for the program. Hopefully, we can stay out of the training room and focus on getting faster.”
Senior Katie Hazen has been a cornerstone piece for girls cross country since her freshman season, but injuries forced her out of the lineup last season. Hazen was able to put together a state-qualifying run at regionals last season, taking ninth overall, but was never fully 100 percent. The team is hopeful that she will be ready to go this season for her senior year.
In Hazen’s absence, junior Piper Hula burst onto the scene for Derby and became a key leader for the team. Hula dominated for the Lady Panthers, taking third place at the league and regional meets. At the state meet, she took 36th overall. That momentum continued in the track season as Hula took sixth in the 400 and eighth in the 800 at the state track meet. She has developed into a crucial leader for Derby and has helped push the younger runners.
“Piper was forced into the limelight last year and did an amazing job of delivering at each moment,” Adams said. “I think she can build on that and her performance in the track season; she will be a formidable runner. She is also a great leader, and the girls will follow her onto the course with a sense of team.”
There were plenty of underclassmen that had to step into new roles last season and performed well for Derby. Athletes like Ellison Beran, Eliyanas Monge and Ryleigh Kelley could play a crucial role for the Lady Panthers this season. All made significant progress last season and narrowly missed the cut for state qualification. Beran finished 24th overall at regionals, while Monge and Kelley took 30th and 31st respectively. That experience gained over last season will be crucial as the varsity lineup takes shape.
“The younger girls that were moved up last year got to experience the ups and downs of a full varsity season and will have the ability to call back on those moments,” Adams said. “The lows won't seem too daunting, and the highs will be the expectations for the team.”
As the fall practices begin, Adams is hoping to see the numbers increase from last season. So far, the coaching staff anticipates nearly 40 runners for the first weeks of practices, but the roster always has the potential to grow before the first meet on Aug. 31 as incoming freshmen start to join the team.
The girls team is eager to send the entire varsity team to the state meet after missing out on the honor last season. With a team full of returners, there is a unified goal to bounce back from a rollercoaster type of season and battle for the first state title since 2008.
“I know they all want to build on last year's success,” Adams said. “The team is already working to help get the team back to the state meet.”
