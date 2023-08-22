Addy Foster was assigned a daunting task in her freshman season as the varsity libero for Panther volleyball. There were some growing pains in that first season, but Foster showed some potential to be a leader. It finally started to click, and heading into her senior season, the Hutchinson Community College commit is taking charge for the Panthers.
If you walk by the gym during Derby volleyball practices and matches, you’ll likely hear Foster’s voice echoing through the gym, but it wasn’t always that way. In her freshman season, Foster was quiet, just trying to find her voice. She had the talent to compete at the varsity level, but communication was the only part of her game holding her back.
“[Foster] came into her freshman year the season after our senior libero graduated,” head coach Shelby Kraus said. “We had an idea that Foster would take that role, and she had been training to come in and be a defensive specialist for us. In her freshman year, she was a little timid and didn’t know what to say on the court... her freshman year was more about finding her niche to become that leader for the defense.”
In that freshman season, Foster was a second team all-league selection at libero, and her confidence continued to grow as she continued to play club volleyball. As she progressed through the next couple of seasons she started to work with Kraus to help become the libero that the Panthers needed for their system. In the last two seasons, Foster has been a first team All-AVCTL-I selection.
Throughout her career Foster, had several upperclassmen help her grow more confident to be a louder player on the court. In her freshman season, Foster said then senior setter Morgan Humphrey was a player that helped Foster along in that first year. Other players like Tatum Boettjer, Sophie Connor and Madi Grady have also been key voices in Foster’s growth on the court and influenced her to be a leader.
“I have had a lot of upperclassmen help me along the way,” Foster said. “The seniors have always been good leaders and they have always been helpful. They gave me feedback to help me get better.”
Last season, Foster really started to find her voice and took control of leading the team to be prepared. In 2022, she even recorded her 1,000th career dig.
“I think last year it was the realization that being the libero, you have to be the boss,” Foster said. “I really had to take control, and over time, confidence was a big building block. I really tried to be the loudest player on the court.”
During the summer, Foster worked to organize events for the team to help build some bonding before the season. Whether it was going out to play sand volleyball or spending time at the pool together. Building that chemistry will benefit the team in the fall.
“To be a good leader, you have to have everyone want to follow you, and you first have to build trust with your teammates,” Kraus said. “Foster has done a lot of organizing team bonding events outside of the gym. If she can get the team to bond outside the gym, it is easier for them to bond inside the gym, which has been great for us.”
Foster committed to play volleyball at Hutchinson Community College in late July. The Foster family has a history with the Blue Dragon athletic program, as Addy’s dad, Jarrod Foster, played football and baseball at Hutchinson. Addy Foster said it was nice to get the decision out of the way, so she wouldn’t have to worry about recruiting in the season.
As the season inches closer, Foster is looking forward to having one more season at Derby and hoping the team can build momentum early. The goal is to reach state, but it starts with the determination to set themselves up in a good position by winning tournaments in the regular season.
“I would love for us to win some tournaments and go to state,” Foster said. “I think that if we play together and communicate well, we will be pretty good.”
