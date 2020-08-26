What makes a prestigious and dominant football team? Take your pick.
While Derby’s offense has certainly existed on more than just its quarterback, it’s difficult to deny how critical the position has been to its success over the last seven seasons.
Each of the quarterbacks to play under center since 2013 shared a piece of their journey in helping this program become so successful.
JEREMY DUNHAM (2010-2013)
• Started games in the fall of 2013
• Led Derby to its first state championship since 1994, defeating SM East
When Dunham first walked into Derby High School, the football program had begun to regain its footing among the AVCTL-I and Class 6A. That group wasn’t satisfied, however.
After losing its 2013 season opener, 41-35, to Salina South, the Panthers rattled off 12-straight wins on their way to Topeka.
“That loss might have been the best thing for us,” Dunham said. “… That put it into perspective that we could lose at any moment. We were so much into it in practices after that and we all came to play.”
Dunham, who was in his first and only year as the starter, sparked the program with 37 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards (1,443 passing, 871 rushing) of total offense.
The former quarterback had a stretch of four games (Andover Central, Maize, Salina Central, Salina South) in which he scored three or more touchdowns. That included a six-touchdown performance against Salina Central.
“We just had so much talent and it felt so good to go out and play a full season during my senior year,” he said. “I always had to battle for the position and it was never easy. It just felt so good to go battle with my guys.”
The 2013 class’s biggest contribution to Derby? Setting a precedent for the classes to come.
BRADY RUST (2013-2016)
• Started games in the fall of 2014 and 2015
• Led Derby to its second title (2015) in three years, defeating Blue Valley
Who wants to play on a sheet of ice for a football game? Anyone?
While no one may want to answer that question with a yes, it was what the 2015 seniors were left with in the state championship game against Blue Valley.
Rust’s “grittiness” is continuously praised by his coaches for how he sparked Derby to its second championship in three years. He scored four touchdowns in the win.
“It’s just crazy because that senior season was meant to be,” he said. “We had talked about that game for forever and to play on a sheet of ice was the cherry on top.”
It was also a major chapter in the development of the Derby quarterback as the run game took on an even greater precedent under the former signal caller. Due to an injury to teammate and running back Garrett Xanders, the door opened to use Rust’s legs even more.
“Clark has always been a run-heavy offense for a quarterback,” Rust said. “… for some reason, nobody could stop the quarterback run. That was the reason why we took off with it.”
The senior left a major mark when it mattered most, scoring 19 touchdowns through his final four games.
DAN DAWDY (2014-2017)
• Started games in the fall of 2014 and 2016
• Led Derby to its third title in four years, defeating Blue Valley
Dan Dawdy wrote his own chapter in Panther record books, easily posting the best passing numbers of any quarterback in this state-championship era.
While Derby coaches certainly weren’t opposed to him running when the need came, No. 10 did major damage with arguably one of the program’s best receiving corps.
Dawdy threw for 2,761 yards, which is almost 600 yards more than any
other quarterback inside the top five in Derby’s single-season record books. One of his best games came in the 2016 playoffs in a 308-yard performance in Derby’s 65-28 win over Wichita Northwest.
“They did a great job,” Dawdy said. “… I’ve always said we have the best coaches in the state and the way they are able to [build] an offense around a player’s skill set is incredible. We had Brody Kooser, who was a junior when I was a senior, so I didn’t need to even throw that much.”
He also only had five interceptions to go along with his 34 senior-season touchdown passes.
HUNTER IGO (2016-2019)
• Started games in the fall of 2017 and 2018
• Led Derby (alongside Adler) to two state championships, splitting with BV North
What can Hunter Igo do for you?
In many ways it was the theme of Igo’s career at Derby, rotating from quarterback, safety to even kick returner.
As good as the former Panther was in his shorter stint defensively, his dependability at quarterback is tough to beat. Igo watched teammate Grant Adler go down with two separate season-ending injuries. After seeing the second come early against Bishop Carroll in fall 2018, Igo shined on one of the state’s biggest stages.
Even in an abbreviated campaign, Igo still rattled off 30 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards of offense (1,068 passing, 931 rushing) as a senior.
“The [2015 offensive] shift was kind of big for me,” he said. “I was more of a running quarterback than a throwing quarterback, but I could still sling it every once and awhile. Those RPOs [run-pass options] were perfect for me because I could throw the slants and hitches that we’d go with and they weren’t long routes.”
It was his perseverance that marked his career even more so. In Derby’s 53-41 sub-state championship win over Wichita Northwest the previous year,
Igo battled a lengthy list of injuries to help lead Derby back to its third-straight state game.
GRANT ADLER (2017-2020)
• Started games in the fall of 2017, 2018 and 2019
• Led Derby (alongside Adler, Wash) to three state championship, splitting with BV North, defeating Olathe North
Due to unfortunate injuries, Adler may not have the gaudy stats or the numbers that his fellow quarterbacks provided. However, there is little doubt that the former signal-caller made his mark when he was on the field.
After splitting games against Eisenhower and Goddard, Adler became the full-time starter just three games into his sophomore year. He scored 13 touchdowns in wins against Maize, Hutchinson and Bishop Carroll.
He provided Derby a needed spark after dropping its first game in two years.
Former teammate Lem Wash also gives major credit to Adler for helping him develop after taking over as starter.
“Grant was my guide,” Wash said. “He was always on the sideline when I came off and he’d tell me if a guy was open on a certain route. He’d say, ‘keep doing what you’re doing or maybe do this to help you out.’ He was always there to help me stay mentally locked in the game.”
LEM WASH (2018-2021)
• Started games in the fall of 2019
• Led Derby (alongside Adler) to a state championship, defeating Olathe North
The arm and rushing talent was never in question for the now senior.
However, Wash defied any sort of mild expectations when he became the full-time starter.
Even though he made just seven starts, Wash scored 41 touchdowns and was one score shy of tying former Olathe North and Kansas State great Darren Sproles for the most tallied in a 6A state championship game.
Wash credits the time he spent studying under Adler, Igo and even Rust, who spent one year as a quarterbacks coach at Derby. That time off the field allowed Wash to become even more dangerous as a runner and passer.
“[Being able to do both] opens the whole playbook for me,” he said. “It means I have to be correct mentally because I know athletically I’m going to be ready.”
The quarterback’s poise on the field is undeniable and while he understandably credits the talent around him, he thrives in taking leadership of Derby’s offense.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.