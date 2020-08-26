A little taste of normalcy sure is good, isn’t it?
Between a few sleepless nights, family game nights and endless ZOOM calls, we’ve pretty much seen what one can do to pass the time during a quarantine.
Five months after COVID-19 began, you got your wish, Derby fans. Schools are preparing to open classes and sports are in session.
So how do you make sense out of a fluid, unpredictable situation?
I’m sure I’m not alone in wondering what may or may not be made of this season. Some of those decisions have yet to come.
What it reminds me, however, is to enjoy what we know. I joined this industry because of a passion for athletics and storytelling. These kids find comfort in sports not because it represents who they are, but for the number of days, weeks or months out of the year that they’re able to play games they love with their best friends.
As I spoke to Derby athletes and coaches last spring, a common theme was present from the get-go. As much as some teams wanted a state championship or even a chance to play one game, the loss of day-to-day relationships was a killer. The bus rides, games, practices and team meetings were gone in the blink of an eye.
So here’s my challenge. Don’t be afraid of what’s yet to come for the 2020-2021 school year. If you’re a parent, soak in every minute of watching your son and/or daughter play. It might very well be their last. If you’re an athlete, enjoy every second and don’t take these moments for granted.
One thing can be promised – we’ll be there to document each step of your journey. Whether it’s one game, half a season or a full one, the Derby Informer has you covered.
Don’t miss updates on any of the Derby teams at derbyinformer.com. We’ll also post all game stories, photo galleries and videos on our Facebook page, “The Derby Informer.” For in-game score and video updates, follow
@Derby_Sports on Twitter.
See a Derby student or alum that deserves to be recognized? Please feel free to send pictures, videos or any other story tips to sports@derbyinformer.com.
We hope you enjoy the 2020 Derby Informer Fall Sports Preview, and we can’t wait to have you join us for another year of Panther athletics.
