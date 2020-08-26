The last five months have been a challenge for sports across the board.
So what does a coach do for a dance team when it comes to perfecting choreography during a quarantine? Among many others, that was a key question for coaches Gina Thrailkill and Stacey Lindsey as they prepared the Pantherettes for 2020.
One of the biggest benefits for the team was the loss of just one senior. With tight restrictions on group size early in 2020, the camaraderie and experience of the roster was a bonus.
“Most of our team has danced since they were little and their 5,6,7,8 count is what they’re used to moving to,” Thrailkill said. “Counting music is like walking to them.”
Throughout the COVID-19 quarantine, the coaches asked veterans to record themselves doing the sidelines in hopes of easing any concerns ahead of the summer. With only two freshmen, there wasn’t as significant of a learning curve as last year.
“By the time we actually got to practice on June 1, everybody knew all the sidelines, touchdown dance and fight song so we were already ahead of the game,” Thrailkill said. “In years past, we’ve had to dedicate practice time to teach those.”
Its annual summer camp was virtual this year and Thrailkill’s roster still excelled, picking up five All-American nominations. That also included superior ratings in their home and camp routine, picking up a Nationals bid and Special Event Invitation.
Those All-American nominees included Adam Bradley, Brooklynn Davis, Londyn Lindsey, Marlee Moeder and Liah Roe. Both Bradley and Moeder walked away with selections to the prestigious team.
Thrailkill said it was as many All-Americans she has had in her tenure as Pantherettes coach.
It was an exciting accomplishment for both Bradley (senior) and Moeder (junior), who have each been with the team for three years. They are both repeat All-American nominees as well.
“It was definitely not what I pictured since it was my last year with the team,” Bradley said of the camp changes. “I’m glad we were able to still do camp.”
Moeder said it was definitely an adjustment not being in Emporia with the other teams.
“It was nice because we had only one NDA [National Dance Association] staff member working with our team,” Moeder said. “We got more technique and attention out of it.”
The camp also included five separate dances in three days of camp and the Pantherettes’ coach credited her dancers for their work. Working out the spacing in their dances was as big as anything, according to Thrailkill.
“We had to be together to get the spacing,” she said. “Sometimes people don’t understand how big spacing is in a dance when you’re changing formations. There is a lot of thought that goes into formations and how much time you have to get there.”
Thrailkill said that each of her dancers can choreograph routines and that has added to the continuity on the roster.
“It’s not just one or two people all the time,” she said. “I split them up in groups and they all [can do it].”
