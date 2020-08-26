The tape doesn’t lie for Dylan Edwards.
Whether it was his first carry against Garden City or capping a state championship win over Olathe North, the now sophomore’s speed has wreaked havoc on 13 different opponents.
Add in times of 4.38 and 4.44 in the 40-yard dash this summer and it showcases why Edwards is such a dynamic runner. It’s certainly a source of pride for Edwards, but his coaching staff said he’s not ready to stop there.
“He really understands that our offense is an inside-outside balance,” running backs coach Todd Olmstead said. “For the smaller stature that he has, he really is a pretty tough runner inside [the tackles] too.”
Just how much did Edwards want to add to his frame? The running back spent considerable time alongside the defensive and offensive line, even doing workouts alongside the “hoggies.”
The sophomore back said he’s upped his playing weight by 20 pounds, bouncing between 150 and 155 pounds heading into year number two under head coach Brandon Clark and his staff.
“He’d send us pictures of him working out during the offseason and we’re very excited and pleased with the new look and how hard he works,” Olmstead added.
Stepping in for Tre Washington late in games, the Derby running back was the beneficiary of some varsity action last fall. It was a crash course in the speed and physicality of the high school game, but he was grateful for the reps he received.
“Varsity from middle school ball is a faster pace,” Edwards said. “Guys are bigger, faster, stronger and I have to get used to that. I needed to see that in my first year.”
Olmstead said his running back also has a high football IQ. Having been a part of Derby football camps since he was in fourth grade, the Derby coach even then would have Edwards demonstrate drills in middle school camps because he understood the formations.
While Edwards understandably enjoys the feeling of an open field, he said his father Leon, who is a former Wichita Southeast and Kansas
State University standout, reminds him it’s about the name on the front of the jersey and not the back.
“I want to play for my team and not for myself,” Edwards said. “You help out the team by scoring, making plays and blocking. It’s not about me, it’s about everybody else and if I do good on the field, my team wins and I’m making everyone else better.”
It doesn’t hurt Edwards’ feelings
that he’s going to get to play alongside returning senior quarterback Lem Wash.
The pair are friends and have spent extensive time together this past offseason, preparing for the year ahead.
“We have that good relationship as friends and we know how each other plays,” Edwards said. “We’ve been working all summer and it’ll carry to the field.”
Those “hoggies” sure make life sweet for Edwards. With multiple linemen standing over 6-foot-2 and 270 pounds, the foundation of the Derby offense couldn’t be much stronger. With players up front that dream of playing college football like him, the connection runs deep.
“This offensive line works very, very hard and even if one hole doesn’t open, another will be,” Edwards said. “I’ll just cut off of it and try and make it to the end zone as fast as I can.”
