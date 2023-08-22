Inductees to be added to the DHS Hall of Fame
2023 DERBY HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS • Football vs. Maize South (before kickoff) • Oct. 13, 2023
Sherrone Moore, Class of 2004, Football and Basketball
- Earned several all-league and all-state honors in both football and basketball in his tenure at Derby High School
- A two-year starter at guard for Butler Community College where the Grizzlies went 20-3 in his tenure, winning two conference championships in football
- A two-year starter at guard at Oklahoma, winning two Big 12 Championships and playing in two BCS Bowl games
- Current offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at the University of Michigan in sixth season with the Wolverines
- Moore’s offensive line has won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line unit, in 2021 and 2022
Stephanie (Payne) Raney, Class of 2008, Swimming
- Holds a piece of six Derby girls swimming records (200 medley, 200 IM, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle relay)
- Four-year first team all-state selection and four-year letter winner
- • Placed second in the 200 IM, third in 100 breaststroke at the 2008 state championship
- Competed at the University of Kansas from 2008-2012 and broke the 400 IM and 200 butterfly school records; named team captain and MVP in 2011-12 season
- Qualified for the 2012 Olympic Trials in the 400 IM and 200 butterfly
The 2008 Girls State Cross Country Team
- Celebrating the 15-year anniversary of state championship in 2023
- Three members of the team are in the top 10 fastest 5K times in school history
- Emily Hornbeck, member of the 2008 team, holds the top fastest time in school history
- Laura (Burke) Bowersox placed 10th overall at the 2008 state championship
All previous Derby Hall of Fame selections
2022: Brian Wells; Lindsey (Davis) Hedricks; Megan (Davison) Hill
2021: Lisa (Lunkenheimer) Smiley; Brady Ayer; Rex Schott
2020: Tom Young; Joanna McFarland; Dave Sanders
2019: 1994 state championship football team; Shaina Brock; Terrell Benton
2018: Kara Foster; Paula Williams; Reggie Morton
2017: Nick Reid; Paul Evans; Steve Moore; Suzanne Unruh
2016: Jackie McFarland; Matt Leiszler; Steve Stelljes
2014: 1975-76 state wrestling team; Ramona Ricketts; Ross Hearn
2013: Deanna Beiswanger; Duane Howard; Dustin May; Jessica McFarland; Peggy Unkel
2012: Billy Campfield; Jim Noel; Marty Hunt; PJ Barrett; Walt Gaskin
