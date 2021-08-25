New DHS panther logos 2019
COURTESY OF DERBY HIGH SCHOOL

2021 Derby Hall of Fame Inductions • Football vs. Maize (before kickoff) • Oct. 15, 2021

Lisa Lunkenheimer HOF

Lisa Lunkenheimer 

LISA LUNKENHEIMER

• Swimming All-State First Team 2005-08

• State Champion in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly in 2007

• School records in the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay

Rex Schott HOF

Rex Schott

REX SCHOTT

• Athletic Trainer at Derby High School since 1976, Head Athletic Trainer since 1996

• Derby Athlete of the Year 1965

• Captain of the track team and state track participant 1965

• Kansas Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame class of 2017

BRADY AYER

Brady Ayer HOF

Brady Ayer

• Two-time individual state wrestling champion at 138 lbs. (1987-88)

• Undefeated (29-0) season in 1988 and Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association Senior Wrestler of the Year

• Member of the 1985-86 state championship wrestling teams

• Baseball (1988) and football (1987) First Team Ark Valley League Selection 

All previous Derby Hall of Fame selections

2020

Tom Young • Joanna McFarland

Dave Sanders

2019

1994 state championship football team

Shaina Brock • Terrell Benton

2018

Kara Foster • Paula Williams

Reggie Morton

2017

Nick Reid • Paul Evans

Steve Moore • Suzanne Unruh

2016

Jackie McFarland • Matt Leiszler

Steve Stelljes

2014

1975-76 state wrestling team

Ramona Ricketts • Ross Hearn

2013

Deanna Beiswanger • Duane Howard

Dustin May • Jessica McFarland

Peggy Unkel

2012

Billy Campfield • Jim Noel • Marty Hunt

PJ Barrett • Walt Gaskin

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.