2021 Derby Hall of Fame Inductions • Football vs. Maize (before kickoff) • Oct. 15, 2021
LISA LUNKENHEIMER
• Swimming All-State First Team 2005-08
• State Champion in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly in 2007
• School records in the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay
REX SCHOTT
• Athletic Trainer at Derby High School since 1976, Head Athletic Trainer since 1996
• Derby Athlete of the Year 1965
• Captain of the track team and state track participant 1965
• Kansas Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame class of 2017
BRADY AYER
• Two-time individual state wrestling champion at 138 lbs. (1987-88)
• Undefeated (29-0) season in 1988 and Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association Senior Wrestler of the Year
• Member of the 1985-86 state championship wrestling teams
• Baseball (1988) and football (1987) First Team Ark Valley League Selection
All previous Derby Hall of Fame selections
2020
Tom Young • Joanna McFarland
Dave Sanders
2019
1994 state championship football team
Shaina Brock • Terrell Benton
2018
Kara Foster • Paula Williams
Reggie Morton
2017
Nick Reid • Paul Evans
Steve Moore • Suzanne Unruh
2016
Jackie McFarland • Matt Leiszler
Steve Stelljes
2014
1975-76 state wrestling team
Ramona Ricketts • Ross Hearn
2013
Deanna Beiswanger • Duane Howard
Dustin May • Jessica McFarland
Peggy Unkel
2012
Billy Campfield • Jim Noel • Marty Hunt
PJ Barrett • Walt Gaskin
