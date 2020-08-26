A quartet of state-level tennis players will return to the court
for the Derby girls tennis team this fall, striving for another successful season that will lead them back to the 6A state tournament in Olathe.
Senior Mia Agpoon and junior Adora Weir-Dowd return to hold down the singles spots for the Panthers after a competitive, back-and-forth 2019 season. After another offseason of hard work, head coach Dennis Burns expects much the same out of the two players this season.
“Last year they kind of duked it out in singles in who was going to get the one or two and it could have gone either way,” Burns said. “Our singles should remain pretty competitive going into this year.”
Joining Agpoon and Weir-Dowd last season at state was senior Lauren Towns and her doubles partner, junior Charis Yager.
The two seniors and Weir-Dowd come in at the top of the heap, solidly in their spots on the varsity level while Yager and a cavalcade of other talented players will continue to fight for those final three varsity spots.
“Aside from the top three, there’s really a lot of girls in the mix for those final varsity spots,” Burns said. “It could change really fast.”
Burns singled out senior Kylie Hale and junior Natalie Ulwelling (who played varsity last year for Derby) among others as big contenders to make the varsity squad this season.
“I would really like to see (Kylie) step up and make varsity and lead with the other seniors,” Burns said. “She’s been out all four years for us and Natalie is
quite an athlete and made a big jump during her first year of tennis last season, and I expect to see big things out of her as well.”
Burns also sees juniors Rebekah Walsh, Rebecca Kooser and Hailey Jeffery and sophomore Chloe Pavlivan emerging as varsity contenders this season.
After COVID-19 laid the boys’ tennis season to waste back in the spring, Burns hopes that his girls can complete their season without interruption.
“I really hope that we’re not only able to have a complete
season for these girls but a complete postseason,” Burns said. “We have a group that have gotten to go to state but we have a bunch that haven’t gotten the opportunity yet and some of those girls are seniors. We’re also going to have a couple of girls who are looking at breaking some school records like all-time wins and all-time wins in a season, and I want them to have the opportunity to do that and we’re going to need a full season to
make that happen.”
The road ahead will be tough for Derby whether things go as planned or not, as their regional returns nearly everyone from last year.
“One of the difficulties is that we’re in a tough regional and no one really graduated,” Burns said. “So we’re really going to have to earn those state spots this year. We saw some really tough people in our league and at regionals last year, and we’ll see them again this year which means that we need to keep getting better to get to the next level.”
