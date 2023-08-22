Growth on the course has been a key emphasis for Derby golf the last few seasons, and with only two varsity returners, the biggest focus of growth will be developing consistency in 2023.
Senior Hannah Minnis and sophomore Addison Oetken will be the primary leaders on the course for the Panthers. The duo appeared in every tournament last season, and Minnis took fourth at the regional meet.
"We will be looking to [Minnis and Oetken] to lead the way,” head coach Tim Herrs said. “We are also going to see the newer players, learn their skill level and if they can contribute at the varsity level. I am excited to see what we have and figure out how to make it work together.”
The Panthers have a pair of JV returners coming back this season in sophomores Scarlett Powell and Camryn Gonzalez. The duo could become a key part of the varsity lineup, and Herrs is excited to see what carried over from last season. Getting Powell and Gonzalez more experience out on the course will be crucial to develop more consistency.
“We will see where they are after the first few days of practice, then figure out what we need to work on,” Herrs said. “We need to find the parts of their game that didn’t translate from last year. Most of the time, it just takes repetition in order to work on a certain part of the game.”
As the leader of the team, Minnis is seeking her third state tournament qualification. As a junior, she easily qualified for state, shooting a 96 and taking fourth overall at regionals. At the state tournament, Minnis had an atypical front nine, but Herrs said she bounced back on the next nine to narrowly miss out on day two. For Minnis, consistency will be the focus to reach the second day of the state tournament.
“I would like to work on consistency,” Minnis said. “I want to stay really consistent and drop my score, which will help me find success and reach the second day of the state tournament.”
As a freshman, Oetken was a nice surprise for the Panthers and made significant improvements throughout the season. Oetken played some of her best golf late in the season with plenty to build on in her sophomore year. She showed a lot of potential, and Herrs is hoping that having one year of tournament play in the books will help her play more confidently in year two.
“I am excited to see where Oetken is this year,” Herrs said. “You could see the potential, but if you have never played tournament golf, it takes a lot to get used to, even the talented players, it can take a year. It can be a little intimidating just playing with higher stakes and with people you don’t necessarily know. That is the biggest hurdle for younger players.”
Derby gets to open the season on a familiar course at the Derby Invitational on Aug. 28, which is always beneficial to help younger players feel more relaxed. Consistency will be crucial this season to help build some momentum among the underclassmen players. Herrs is hopeful the team can play some of its best golf later in the season as the team improves.
“Obviously, we want to see the growth over time,” Herrs said. “We want to see them get better and more consistent. Consistency is the main thing for any golfer, especially the younger ones. If you can get the ball in the air and relatively straight consistently, you have done half the job. After that, you can fine-tune the rest.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.