Last October’s trip to state had a bittersweet taste for Derby girls’ golf.
The team, which was making its fifth-straight trip to state, was unable to qualify for the later rounds under the new multi-day format that the tournaments are running. However, with seven players returning to the course this month, coach Tim Herrs remains optimistic for the program’s future.
“Having them get to state and even though we didn’t get to the second day … they were on the cusp of realizing they could be pretty good,” Herrs said. “That [experience] goes a long way in helping a team realize how good it can be.”
The Derby coach said they’ve been able to focus on the individual details and shake some of the preparation of what the high school game is like.
“Growth as a golfer isn’t linear and isn’t going to be a straight line,” Herrs said. “You’re going to have ups and downs and part of your job as a golfer is how to make the most out of it and not let the bumps get you down.”
Senior Macey Truitt was Derby’s closest qualifier to the later rounds of state golf a year ago. Herrs indicated that her three years of experience makes her one of the leaders of his roster.
“She’s probably the most vocal leader on this team,” Herrs said. “She’ll help keep everyone on the same page and in the past, she had the ups and downs of being a young golfer. I’m hoping to see more even, steady play from her.”
Also a senior, Abbey Simonsen gives Derby experience on the postseason stage. Similar to last year, her coach said each senior gives them a 1A and 1B in terms of experience and understanding his expectations.
Simonsen is rehabbing an injury, but will be available in late September.
“We’ve worked really hard the last couple of years about letting the bad shots go,” Herrs said. “Her good play will be an example for other girls.”
Chloe Johnson burst on the scene as a freshman, placing high at regionals. Having battled some inconsistencies in year two, Herrs said she has refined her game heading into her junior season.
“Chloe has a lot of talent,” Herrs said. “… She has a really great swing and when she’s locked in, she can play great golf. I’d like to see her take that next step and become an even more consistent player.”
Kaity Johnson, who took up golf at the start of high school, is gaining experience on the course and Herrs said it’s the best thing for her as her career evolves.
“It was surprising that she came out for the team at first, but once she was on the course, she had a pretty good swing,” Herrs said. “She’s got some talent and ability to play the game and score well. There is definitely something to work with.”
Unlike many other fall sports, golf provides social distancing by the nature of the game. Herrs said while that might be true, he has challenged his girls to do what they can to keep their season alive.
He has talked to them about handling their own clubs and balls, but also not removing the pin each time they’re on the putting green.
“When you play, you’re going to be distanced from your competitors,” he said. “It’s really when you’re in the green and tee box that you have to be mindful of distance … but take care of yourself.”
