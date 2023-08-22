Faith, family and football is the motto of the Clark household. Head coach Brandon Clark has one of the best high school football resumés in the Sunflower State, but that is not his greatest achievement. It’s simply being a dad.
This season, Brandon will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have both his sons, Braxton Clark and Blade Clark, suit up for the Panthers on Friday nights. Braxton, a senior, will be the starting quarterback for Derby, while Blade, a freshman quarterback, will be soaking it all in and learning from his dad and older brother.
Brandon has been waiting for this season for a long time and has been the head coach of the Derby football program throughout Braxton and Blade’s lives.
“I have been coaching both my boys since the second grade, and to actually get them up here where I get to be their head coach is a lot of fun and very rewarding,” Brandon said. “It is one of the big reasons why I stayed a high school coach. I could coach my boys and be a part of a community that our family loves. It has been really special to have them both, especially knowing this will be the only year this is ever going to happen.”
Obviously, being the coach’s son comes with an added pressure. The two Clark boys have developed the maturity to handle the expectations. Brandon said Braxton and Blade have had to earn their spots just like other quarterbacks that have come through the Derby football program.
“Nothing was given to either of these guys; they have to work just a little bit harder to earn it,” Brandon said. “I am probably tougher on these two than anyone else on the team, and the team knows it, too, and understands that these guys have earned what they got.”
Braxton has had to wait in line and earn the title of QB1. After an atypical freshman season with COVID-19 guidelines followed by a concussion to start his sophomore season, Braxton got more varsity opportunities late in games in his junior year. He finally got his first varsity start in last season’s sub-state game against Manhattan and was playing well before a fractured hip added him to the already extensive Panther injury report. This season, Braxton is looking to take in one more season with his dad, younger brother and teammates he has known since the second grade.
“I am excited for the season, but it’ll be sad in the last game,” Braxton said. “It is my last year with my friends, who I have played with since second grade, and with my dad. Hopefully, we can make it to state. I hope I can give my little brother some good pointers along the way, too, so he can be ready when his time comes.”
As a freshman, Blade is still acclimating to the high school level. But he gets a rare opportunity to learn from Brandon and Braxton. He’s going to get some exposure about what it takes to succeed at the varsity level as he watches Brandon and Braxton prepare for each game.
“It has been really good to work with Braxton, he is a good role model,” Blade said. “The freshman season has been kind of hard, but it has been a really good learning experience, and it will prepare me as I work up to varsity.”
At the heart of it all is Brandon’s wife, Courtney Clark, likely the most competitive of the bunch. If you are at the game, you’ll likely hear her voice among the crowd at Panther Stadium.
“People think Braxton and Blade and I are competitors, but I think their mom, Courtney, is even more of a competitor,” Brandon said.
After the lights go out at Panther Stadium, it is right back to being a dad for Brandon. Sure, the family might talk about a fun or exciting moment in the game, but the family leaves the emotions from the game behind.
“We have an understanding that I am going to be a dad at home,” Clark said. “I might be a little bit harder on them on the field, but not much carries over to home. I am still tough on them, and we still have discipline at home, but these guys are such good kids I don’t have to do that very much.”
Brandon has always stressed a father-first mentality and has sacrificed to be present in his kids’ lives, even if that means staying up late to watch film. The family has loved the game of football, but it is not the priority of the family. But it is a nice bonus when your kids share the passion and experience the process of a winning season.
“We all love the game of football, and they know I am passionate about the game, but I am more passionate about my kids and being a father,” Brandon said. “They know that being a dad is number one and the football coach is number two. I have always put family first, but it is fun when the family is on the field with you.”
The Clark family is looking forward to the season and experiencing the journey together. It will be a special year for the family. Brandon, Braxton and Blade want to make the most of the 2023 season.
“It is going to be a family affair down there, and we are going to have a blast,” Brandon said. “We are going to learn a lot, and there are going to be a lot of ups and downs, but we are going to go through it together and enjoy it. This is the only time in my life that I get to coach both of my boys, so I am going to make the most of it.”
