With 28 members total (18 varsity and 10 junior varsity), the Derby High School cheerleaders will be a vocal group on game days in the 2023-2024 season – and they are planning to amp up the atmosphere this year.
“[There’s] just a plan to utilize the crowds more for both football and basketball with chants and cheers,” said DHS cheer coach Kari Schott.
Following tryouts in March of the previous school year, the DHS cheer squad pares down from about 50 to the final roster (with 28 being about the normal size, according to Schott) that takes the sideline starting in the fall. Once the season gears up, the cheerleaders go to work too – with something cheer-related planned nearly every day of the week.
Cheer practices are held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through the week at Park Hill Elementary, while the squad works on the sign the football team runs through before each game on Wednesdays. And, of course, Friday nights are full of cheering – with the varsity group going to all home and away games.
On top of that, many of the cheerleaders do their own private training, while Schott noted the squad also typically performs at one outside event per month. The group also gets involved in the community whether that’s helping with the Adopt-a-Family program at Christmas, assisting the Derby Junior Cheer program, fundraising for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, etc.
“When we’re asked or when we have the ability, we like to volunteer for different things,” Schott said. “There’s a lot of focus on how we act outside of cheer and we try to be good examples in the community. We also know that there’s a lot of little cheerleaders looking up to us.”
Prior to the first games of the fall season, the DHS cheer squad already took part at a showcase at Mel Hambleton on Aug. 22 and is planning on doing at least a couple more this season.
Schott noted the team is looking to build on a strong summer. At a National Cheerleaders Association camp held in June, DHS cheer won top team cheer, top team chant, the spirit award (voted on by all participating teams) and also had all 28 roster members earn an All-American nomination, with four ultimately earning that title.
“The group we have is pretty awesome. We worked very well as a team at camp; we have done very well as a team so far,” Schott said. “It doesn’t seem so individually focused. This group seems to be very focused on team, working together and doing the best for each other.”
Fairly young overall, Schott noted the squad does have a lot of talent and the three seniors on the roster have done a good job as leaders so far, being welcoming to newcomers and trying to help all fellow cheerleaders.
During the fall and winter seasons, Schott noted the goal DHS cheer is striving for is to bring “energy, excitement, uniqueness” and “something different” to the game day experience while still upholding Derby traditions.
Entering her sixth season as head coach, and a former DHS cheerleader herself, Schott has a passion for the sport and recommends it as “an awesome experience.” She also noted, like with any sport, participation is a good motivator to keep team members focused on their academic careers.
With the group Schott has this year, she is looking forward to trying new things so the cheerleaders can continue to provide energy and excitement for game day crowds.
“Hopefully we’ll get a lot of involvement with our crowd,” Schott said, “and it’ll just be a really fun atmosphere at basketball and football games.”
