The Derby boys’ cross country team will have some work to do in fall 2019.
Adin Gilmore was the lone Panther to qualify for the state meet and he finished 86th out of 103 runners. He made it to Lawrence after placing as one of the top individuals on a non-state qualifying team.
Coach Jimmy Adams is pleased with what Gilmore was able to do.
“He shows up every day and puts in the work,” the Derby coach said. “He wants the boys to do well as a team. He’s not one of those guys that’s about himself.”
Gilmore’s supporting cast will need to improve in order for Derby to move up the standings in 2019, but moving up standings isn’t the definition of success for this team.
“If we are in the same regional as last year and we stay in the game, we can slip in as the fourth team,” Adams said. “I’ve told them it’s going to take a great day, but we can do it.”
Adams feels confident the Derby girls will go to state as a team, so he’s hopeful to take both squads to Lawrence in November.
“I’ve been in this program for almost 10 years between being an assistant and head coach,” he said. “It has been a long time since we’ve sent both teams to state.”
The experience is there for the boys. Gilmore enters his senior season along with Aidan Wells and Bradon Unkel, who spent some time injured during his junior year. Adams believes Unkel will make some noise if he is healthy.
Dylan Roe will be a junior and has run with the team for two years. With a promising freshman like Isaac Brown coming in, the Panthers might be better than expected.
Unkel led the team at the league championships with a 20th-place finish, while Magnus Moeder was right behind him in 23rd. The Panthers will also have a transfer this year in Miles Milburn.
“Aidan took a huge leap forward last track season,” Adams said. “Miles had a strong track season and he wasn’t able to run cross country because of transfer rules.”
Adams expressed excitement when speaking about his team, not because of the results last season, but because of the work he has seen his team put in.
The Panthers ran the program’s summer workouts, which included less miles but more intensity to help them get faster. When Gilmore finished 18th at the regional meet, he finished more than a minute behind the champion.
What may be of higher priority is that Unkel, who finished 32nd, finished 45 seconds behind Gilmore.
The Panthers will need to be more consistent top to bottom if they want to make noise this fall.
Still, Adams has high hopes and his message remains the same for both boys’ and girls’ teams.
“If we go out and do our best, that’s all we can do,” he said. “We can’t control anyone else. If our best is good enough to win, great, but even if we don’t win, we put our best out there.”
