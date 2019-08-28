Sports enthusiasts can officially sink their teeth into a new year of Derby athletics. Athletes are deep in preparation, practicing for some of Kansas’ toughest teams.
As usual, the storylines are rich across the board for Panther sports.
Derby football, which has played in four-straight state championship games and won three of them, will look to continue its remarkable stretch of success. Derby is one of three Kansas schools that has played in five state championship games since 2013. Only Bishop Miege (five titles, five appearances) and Hanover (three titles, five appearances) can match its accolades.
Don’t miss an opportunity to see Derby in cross country. Nearly the entire girls’ state-qualifying roster will return along with boys’ senior Adin Gilmore. A few more freshmen will mix in to give coach Jimmy Adams even more depth.
Yes, the boys’ soccer team lost 11 seniors off a roster that reached the state semifinals. Don’t be surprised, however, if these boys challenge some of the better teams in the league and state again.
Bringing seven players back with extensive varsity experience, Derby volleyball will be in the mix for an AVCTL-I title. Can it make noise in sub-state and go deeper in the postseason?
Golf and tennis will each be looking to replace multiple state qualifiers in the mix. Fans will eagerly anticipate seeing who steps to the forefront of these rosters.
Don’t miss updates on any of the Derby teams at www.derbyinformer.com. We’ll also post all game stories, photo galleries and videos on our Facebook page, “The Derby Informer.” For in-game score and video updates, follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter.
See a Derby student or alum that deserves to be recognized? Please feel free to send pictures, videos or any other story tips to sports@derbyinformer.com.
We hope you enjoy the 2019 Derby Informer Fall Sports Preview and we can’t wait to have you join us for another year of Panther athletics.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.