Take a look at who Derby will play inside the 2020 fall season.
MILL VALLEY JAGUARS
The Jaguars have quickly become one of the most dominant programs in Class 5A. Having played in and won three state championships since 2015, Applebee’s squad is a formidable foe for Derby to start the season. Mill Valley returns 14 starters (total of 33 lettermen), including eight on offense and six on defense. The program is playing its inaugural season in the Sunflower League and will already have one of the best offenses in year one. Cooper Marsh (QB, 5-11, 175) and Quin Wittenauer (RB, 5-9, 165) helped set a single-season rushing record of 3,345 yards. They represent almost 90 percent (1,756 total yards) of all returning varsity rushing. Kolten Jegen (LB, 5-11, 210) was Mill Valley’s leading tackler in 2019, while one of Class 6A’s best defensive linemen returns to the fold in Ethan Kremer (OL-DL, 6-0, 250).
Derby’s scores vs. Mill Valley over the last 15 years:
2015: 27-20, L
2014: 35-14, W
NEWTON RAILERS
Good news? Newton has a combined 15 returning starters. Bad news? Four of its first five opponents combined for a 46-5 record in 2019. That includes Andover Central, Derby, Maize and Maize South. Newton is in pursuit of its first season of three or more wins since 2013. It has finished 3-6 each of the last three seasons. As Jaax and his staff try to maneuver their opening gauntlet, they will look to senior Ben Schmidt (QB, 6-1, 180), junior Kenyon Forest (RB/DL, 5-7, 185) and senior Peyton Maxwell (WR, 6-0, 165), who led AVCTL-I in receiving yards & catches in 2019. It also returns two three-year starters on the offensive line, Sam Claassen and Aiden Kendall. Forest also plays defensive line and is one of four returning starters in that group. They also return three starting linebackers, including senior and AVCTL-II second-team selection Dehann Nelson.
Derby’s scores vs. Newton over the last 15 years:
2019: 63-7, W
2018: 55-7, W
2015: 57-0, W
2014: 45-14, W
BISHOP CARROLL GOLDEN EAGLES
Bishop Carroll has lost 10 games since the 2016 season. Nine of those have come against either Wichita Northwest or Derby, having dropped each of the first four games against coach Brandon Clark’s crew. While it looks to piece together its attack for 2020, Bishop Carroll will look to six returning offensive starters. Seniors Oscar Gallardo (WR, 6-1, 180), Ben Purvis (OL, 6-0, 240) and Hunter Trail (RB, 5-8, 175) were all first-team selections in the GWAL. Senior Aiden Niedens (QB, 6-0, 170) returns under center. Four starters return on defense, but the Golden Eagles will have to replace their entire linebacker corps. Only seniors Matthew Morrell (DL, 6-1, 185) and Cade Gatschet (DB, 6-0, 180) bring back any league honors defensively. History is certainly on its side as Bishop Carroll has reached the state semifinals nine out of the last 14 years. Six of those years ended with a trip to state.
Derby’s scores vs. Bishop Carroll over the last 15 years:
2019: 21-0, W
2018: 24-6, W
2017: 54-45, W
2016: 49-13, W
SALINA SOUTH COUGARS
Salina South’s dip inside AVCTL-I has now lasted four years, but longtime coach Sam Sellers feels brighter days are ahead. Six years removed from a 10-2 record, Salina South’s hopes of a rebound will lean heavily on seniors Terran Galloway (QB, 5-11, 168) and AJ Johnson (DB, 6-2, 185) and juniors Brandt Cox (RB, 6-1, 195) and Kayson Dietz (DL, 5-11, 305). Cox, who enters his third year as starter and was an AVCTL-I, second-team selection a year ago, first came into action due to injury and hasn’t looked back. Johnson is a three-year starter that will mix in at wide receiver. Dietz, who is one of the strongest linemen in the league, will return to defensive end after missing half the 2019 season due to injury. Depth has been a roadblock for the Cougars, particularly on the line.
Derby’s scores vs. Salina South over the last
15 years:
2019: 55-7, W
2018: 60-7, W
2017: 59-14, W
2016: 56-7, W
2015: 62-30, W
2014: 45-14, W
2013: 41-35, L
2012: 27-14, W
2011: 42-14, W
2010: 42-35, L
2009: 21-9, W
2008: 43-42, W
2007: 34-33, W
2006: 39-6, L
HUTCHINSON SALTHAWKS
Hutchinson’s climb out of an uncharacteristic funk will continue in 2020. Having suffered back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1996 and 1997, it will need new faces to emerge from its flexbone offense. Four of their top six rushers graduated, opening a critical hole for an offense that ran the ball 89 percent of the time in 2019. One of those spots will be filled by its top returning rusher, Alec McCuan (RB, 5-10, 190). The senior ran for 874 of its nearly 2,600 rushing yards last fall. The Salthawks’ defense will be filled with new faces, seeing eight seniors depart from last year’s unit. With a 2019 combined record of 7-20 between three of its first four opponents (Valley Center, Garden City, Newton), it could give Hutchinson a needed boost as it retools its roster.
Derby’s scores vs. Hutchinson over the last 15 years:
2019: 56-7, W
2018: 63-0, W
2017: 61-18, W
2016: 46-20, W
2016: 40-7, W
2015: 49-14, W
2014: 35-28, L
2014: 35-28, W
2013: 36-0, W
2012: 31-28, L
2012: 29-28, L
2011: 34-13, L
2010: 42-14, L
2009: 49-14, L
2008: 30-27, W
2007: 41-13, L
2006: 50-14, L
CAMPUS COLTS
Campus took a plunge in coach Jamie Cruce’s first year in Haysville, defeating Hutchinson for its lone win in 2019. A hope for a rebound comes with 17 returning starters, but much like league foe, Newton, a very difficult schedule awaits Cruce’s crew. Campus will host Maize, Wichita Northwest and Derby, but also travel to Maize South in week four. The line of scrimmage will be a strong suit for the Colts, returning four on offense and three on defense. Having also implemented a flexbone offense, they return valuable experience with junior Braelyn Jay (QB, 5-9, 150) and seniors Jackson Bradley (TE/RB/DL, 6-0, 225), Tate Rico (WR, 6-5, 170) and Corbin Williams (RB/WR, 5-11, 165). Depth will be a factor as four of Campus’ returning starters play both offense and defense.
Derby’s scores vs. Campus over the last
15 years:
2019: 54-27, W
2018: 48-13, W
2017: 48-20, W
2016: 53-0, W
2015: 54-14, W
2014: 49-13, W
2013: 35-7, W
2012: 49-0, W
2011: 41-6, W
2010: 40-6, W
2009: 27-3, W
2008: 35-6, W
MAIZE EAGLES
Maize has been one of 5A’s best programs over the last four years. The program has won nine or more games in each of the last three seasons and has reached sub-state in back-to-back years. If it is to continue this run, Maize will need major contributions from a young roster. Coach Gary Guzman’s roster returns zero starters at quarterback, running back or wide receiver. That young backfield, however, will have the benefit of four senior offensive linemen, Mitchael Casement (OL, 5-11, 220), Nate Harding (OL, 6-2, 250), Mason Miranda (OL, 6-1, 251) and Todd Stover (OL, 6-0, 220). The Eagles will have one of the strongest front sevens defensively. That group is highlighted by football and wrestling phenom Kyle Haas (LB, 6-1, 218). Maize will also return three members of its secondary, including Scott Adams (DB, 5-9, 200), Drew Otero (DB, 6-0, 189) and Colby Pivarnik (DB, 6-0, 175).
Derby’s scores vs. Maize over the last 15 years:
2019: 55-7, W
2018: 35-21, W
2017: 60-28, W
2016: 52-7, W
2015: 42-20, W
2014: 20-13, L
2013: 62-13, W
2012: 41-0, W
2011: 35-14, W
2010: 27-24, W
2009: 28-7, W
2008: 41-21, W
2007: 40-21, W
2006: 46-7, L
2005: 38-13, L
MAIZE SOUTH MAVERICKS
Maize South will be making its inaugural appearance in AVCTL-I. Much like its district counterpart, the Mavericks have been a consistent threat in Class 5A and 2020 doesn’t look much different. Having reached the playoffs in each of its 11 years in existence, coach Brent Pfeifer’s crew will have one of the most experienced offenses in the league. It features seniors Colin Shields (QB, 6-1, 190) and Hunter Niemann (RB, 5-11, 175). Maize South has a pair of returning wide receivers, but will also feature three returning offensive linemen, seniors Logan Bolinger (OL, 6-5, 315), Alex Bonilla (OL, 6-0, 255) and Beau Grant (OL, 6-1, 250). Maize South picked up shutouts in three of its final five wins last year, but will fill have to fill significant holes with just four returning starters on defense.
Derby’s scores vs. Maize South over the last 15 years:
N/A
