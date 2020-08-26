2020 Derby & opponent football schedules
- By ADAM SUDERMAN sports@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Adam Suderman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Police & Fire
Announcements
Anniversaries
Derby residents Charles and Carolyn (Riley) Loop celebrated 65 years of marriage on August 9, 2020, with a Zoom Party. They were married on August 11, 1955.
Announcements
Former Derby resident, Evelyn Kato, is having a card shower for her 105th birthday on May 8.
Most Popular
Articles
- Panther Stadium upgrades continue to progress
- ResCare to start offering services in Derby
- Board of education approves gating criteria
- Derby, Kansas Driver’s License offices booked solid
- Letter to the Editor
- Derby, Mill Valley set for battle of defending state champions
- This week’s coronavirus case numbers in Derby, nearby areas
- Derby High School grad receives AFJROTC scholarship
- John Lee Huston
- Food Service works tirelessly during COVID-19
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.