DERBY – Zoe Marie Head, 88, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. There will be no services.
She was born June 25, 1933, to George and Valborg E. (Hansen) Mainer in Limon, Colo. She attended school in Limon and graduated with the class of 1951.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Nola Bergman; one sister, Lois Curtis; and one grandson.
Zoe is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Rothe (Ron); son, Bruce C. Head; one granddaughter; four grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and four great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Derby Public Library. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
